About this Course

5,221 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply methods to weigh evidence and calculate measures

  • Discuss outbreaks and the key epidemiologic tools used during investigation

  • Apply basic epidemic dynamics to the analysis of outbreaks

Skills you will gain

  • Statistics
  • Epidemiology
  • Public Health
  • Outbreak investigation
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 5 in the
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Identifying and Investigating Outbreaks: The Basics

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Weighing Evidence and Identifying Causes

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

The Terrible Law: Basic Epidemic Dynamics

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Case Studies in Outbreaks and Epidemics: From Ebola to Overdose

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 42 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM OUTBREAKS AND EPIDEMICS

View all reviews

About the Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization

Epidemiology in Public Health Practice

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder