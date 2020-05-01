Professional epidemiologists are often called on to investigate outbreaks and epidemics. This course serves as an introduction to the essentials of investigation, identifying pathogens, figuring out what's going on, reporting, and responding. You'll learn how to ask precise epidemiologic questions and apply epidemiologic tools to uncover the answers. You'll also learn about basic epidemic dynamics and the terrible law that cause them to grow, as well as the reasons why they recede and eventually go away. The course concludes with deep dives into some real outbreaks from Ebola, in West Africa, to the opioid epidemic in the United States.
Apply methods to weigh evidence and calculate measures
Discuss outbreaks and the key epidemiologic tools used during investigation
Apply basic epidemic dynamics to the analysis of outbreaks
- Statistics
- Epidemiology
- Public Health
- Outbreak investigation
Identifying and Investigating Outbreaks: The Basics
In this module we're going to be talking about outbreaks. All the way through identifying the pathogens and figuring out what's going on to reporting and responding to the outbreak. In doing so we're going to learn several important epidemiological concepts.
Weighing Evidence and Identifying Causes
In this module, we'll be learning about how to ask precise epidemiologic questions and how to investigate these using important tools.
The Terrible Law: Basic Epidemic Dynamics
In this module, we'll be talking about basic epidemic dynamics and the terrible law that causes epidemics to grow, and the reasons why epidemics recede and eventually go away
Case Studies in Outbreaks and Epidemics: From Ebola to Overdose
In this module, we're going to take a deep dive in some outbreaks from Ebola, in West Africa, to the opioid epidemic in the United States.
Its a really interesting course. Explains the very minute details regarding the outbreak and epidemics. It has helped me a lot to understand all the key concepts of Epidemics and Outbreak.
This is a very relevant course (especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic) and neatly illustrates the conceptual components of an outbreak investigation and an epidemic study.
Great course! Good history on previous epidemics, should be interesting to see how they update the course with the COVID-19 pandemic case study
I had great experience with my learning at John Hopkins university with the privilege from soursera. I appreciate every bit of the training in Outbreak and Epidemics. Best Regards
This specialization is intended for people working or aspiring to work in the field of public health at the local, regional, and national level. Over five courses taught by faculty from the preeminent school of public health, you'll learn to use the core epidemiologic toolset to measure the health of populations, assess interventions, collect and analyze data, and investigate outbreaks and epidemics.
