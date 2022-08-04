Do you want to learn how to detect, identify the cause, and decrease the morbidity and mortality from outbreaks or pandemics like COVID-19? Are you considering a career in public health practice, but aren’t sure how health departments collect and use outbreak data?
Investigating Epidemics like COVID-19: An Analyst's GuideJohns Hopkins University
About this Course
Basic public health and epidemiology. Quantitative skills, proportions, and ratios. Ability to perform calculations & create graphs in Excel or R.
What you will learn
Conduct an outbreak investigation
Create epidemic curves and draw conclusions about the cause of an outbreak from the shape of the curve and median incubation period
Identify disparities and quantify associations between exposures and health outcomes and use findings to inform the public health response
Skills you will gain
- Outbreak investigation
- Data Analysis
- Data Visualization (DataViz)
- interpretation of results
- Epidemiology
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Public Health Surveillance
Methods and Tools to Investigate Outbreaks
Using your New Skills to Support Response to an Outbreak of COVID-19 in an Assisted Living Facility
