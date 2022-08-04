About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Basic public health and epidemiology. Quantitative skills, proportions, and ratios. Ability to perform calculations & create graphs in Excel or R.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Conduct an outbreak investigation

  • Create epidemic curves and draw conclusions about the cause of an outbreak from the shape of the curve and median incubation period

  • Identify disparities and quantify associations between exposures and health outcomes and use findings to inform the public health response

Skills you will gain

  • Outbreak investigation
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Visualization (DataViz)
  • interpretation of results
  • Epidemiology
Intermediate Level

Basic public health and epidemiology. Quantitative skills, proportions, and ratios. Ability to perform calculations & create graphs in Excel or R.

Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction

1 hour to complete
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Public Health Surveillance

2 hours to complete
Week
3
Week 3
7 hours to complete

Methods and Tools to Investigate Outbreaks

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 132 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
4 hours to complete

Using your New Skills to Support Response to an Outbreak of COVID-19 in an Assisted Living Facility

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 59 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

