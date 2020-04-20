About this Course

Course 4 of 5 in the
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Analyze and interpret epidemiologic surveillance data

  • Present surveillance data in compliance with legal reporting requirements

  • Apply epidmiologic surveillance principles to non-communicable chronic diseases

  • Differentiate among indicator-based, event-based, and event-related surveillance systems

Skills you will gain

  • Data Collection
  • Data Analysis
  • Epidemiology
  • Disease Surveillance
Course 4 of 5 in the
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Analyses of Surveillance Data

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Dissemination Strategies and Communication Frameworks

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Chronic Disease Surveillance Systems

1 hour to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Special Surveillance Systems

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 46 min)

About the Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization

Epidemiology in Public Health Practice

