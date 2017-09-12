About this Course

9,843 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 5 in the
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(2,888 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction and Problem-Solving Methodology

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 57 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Data Sources in Public Health

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 55 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Measures of Disease Burden

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 50 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Health Indicators

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 39 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DATA AND HEALTH INDICATORS IN PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE

View all reviews

About the Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization

Epidemiology in Public Health Practice

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder