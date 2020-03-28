About this Course

18,023 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Be conversant in public health history, services, governance, and workforce.

  • Perform numeric estimates to assess public health problems and evaluate the burden of a condition in a population

  • Use data visualization as an epidemiological tool to describe risk factors

  • Apply basic mapping skills and a tool for epidemiologic descion-making

Skills you will gain

  • Estimation
  • Geographic Information System (GIS)
  • Statistical Methods
  • visualization
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 5 in the
Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(3,770 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Role of Epidemiology in Public Health

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Numeric Estimates in Epidemiology

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 29 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Depiction of Epidemiologic Data

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Basic Mapping of Epidemiologic Data

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 18 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESSENTIAL EPIDEMIOLOGIC TOOLS FOR PUBLIC HEALTH PRACTICE

View all reviews

About the Epidemiology in Public Health Practice Specialization

Epidemiology in Public Health Practice

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder