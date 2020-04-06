SF
Dec 7, 2020
Excellent course! Epidemiology is my passion and I realize how much I do not know about this subject and how eager I am to learn so much more!\n\nThank you John Hopkins for this amazing opportunity!
KG
Apr 2, 2020
The lessons are very helpful and the method of teaching is very straightforward. I just wish there would have been handouts for the exercises so that we can easily keep a file for future reference.
By Carrie P•
Apr 6, 2020
Great course but the map assignment REALLY needs to be updated. I spent hours and hours trying to figure it out since the American Fact Finder site is no longer available/no longer providing the output needed for this course.
By Cindy P G•
Jan 13, 2020
Take this class for free before you pay for it because I bet you'll finish it really fast.
This first course in a series, Course 1, can be completed in one day if you already have basic math skills and knowledge of graphs. It is a fast introduction of what epidemiology is. The professor teaches very quickly and her slides are perfectly organized. I recommended it if you want to get a glimpse in public health. The last part of the lecture, week 4, shows an extremely brief intro to GIS, which I have never seen before, so it was useful and inspiring to learn more.
By Maxine P M•
May 31, 2020
I enjoyed the course up until Week 4, the exercise was not user friendly. Once the QGIS software was downloaded, there was no direct guidance on navigating the software... the instructions for completing the assignment was not in sync with the instructor... I really wanted to do the activity, but to no avail.
By Mashaal A•
Mar 29, 2020
This course was a simple and easy-to-follow introduction to some integral programs that are used by public health practitioners. I highly recommend spending a few hours learning from this course!
By Abhishek C•
Apr 2, 2020
It was refreshing to go through the course content. I could not go through the fact finder as the website is moved to https://data.census.gov and hence the options too. Thank you for the learning
By Bryan B•
Mar 15, 2020
Fairly simplistic, but a good overview of tools and methods. The last module on QGIS is definitely in need of an update, though, both in the sense of other, easier tools out there, and also just that more recent versions of QGIS have slightly different interfaces.
By Anirudh B•
Jun 10, 2020
The last activity needs to be updated to latest versions
By Diego R•
Apr 11, 2020
Outdated instructions, couldn't do the last activity
By Varsha J•
Apr 3, 2020
The course content is a little too basic and the teaching pace is very slow.
By Mike B•
Apr 20, 2022
I found the content of this courser to contain just the right amount of information to introduce the reader to the goals of public health as well as introducing the reader to the basic concepts of epidemiology without overwhelming the learner. Excellent introductory course. Highly recommended if you want to explore public health as a career path. Well done to the instructor.
By Ana B•
May 15, 2020
This course is a great introduction to epidemiology and public health. It will provide the knowledge necessary to level up skills and understand the principles of epidemiology and its uses within the healthcare system. The content is engaging and well developed. Highly recommend the course.
By Abdallah Y•
Apr 6, 2020
Excellent course. Information was concise and interesting. Will surely be able to apply this information in my future health practice. Thank you Dr. Chandran.
By Jack R J•
Jun 2, 2020
I completed this course as part of the Epidemiology in Public Health Practice specialization. Overall it was pretty good and straightforward, but in terms of module 4 (the geospatial mapping one) I don't feel confident in my ability to create an original map from scratch AT ALL.
By Taylor R•
Jun 12, 2020
I don't think this course was the most useful for those already in the field of epidemiology, I think it's geared more towards those without experience in the field. Also, Week 4 was not structured correctly. Most people were not able to figure out how to use and download QGIS, which defeats the essential purpose of this course. I did not feel that the quizzes reflected the material in the lecture, although I do think the lectures were informative.
By Mariangela C•
Aug 18, 2020
The instructor usually reads what is on the slides, which makes following the lecture very boring.
The questions in the exams are often unclear and some subjects are not mentioned in the videos.
The final exercise is impossible to complete without hours of study of a software (QGIS), because the instructions in the video are from 2017, and the software has changed in the meantime.
Also, the discussions forums are not monitored, which makes them not very useful.
By Dr. S S•
Jul 15, 2020
The final project needs to be explained again with the newer version of the software.
By Katrina G•
Apr 3, 2020
By Hilary W•
Mar 30, 2020
Thank you! I enjoyed the course. You speak very clear and concise in a way that made everything very easy to understand. I am new to this field, and this was a great starting point for me.
By Nwobi O•
Jul 13, 2020
The course didn’t consider others who were not resident in the USA.
By Ray F M G•
Apr 28, 2020
The following are the skills I learned from the course. Thank you for the resource person, the Coursera team as well as the Johns Hopkins University for the scholarship provision for this wonderful and insightful course.
1. How to measure disease occurrence based on numeric measures;
2. How to use appropriate data visualization and how to create data visualization; and
3. How to use the epidemiologic tool in data visualization specifically the QGIS.
By JANE E A•
Mar 5, 2020
I have really enjoyed and benefited immensely from the course.
it has given me more insight into current essential tools in epidemiology and improved my skill in the field of Public Health .
My only challenge with the course was absence of note to serve as reference materials for learning.
By Stephanie M F•
Dec 7, 2020
By Anjo D P•
Jul 20, 2020
Very informative and flexible given that I was not able to complete it weekly because of COVID-19 efforts being implemented in the Philippines. Thank you for the opportunity and kind assistance.
By kinder•
Feb 18, 2020
Excellent
By Mariko E Y•
Mar 25, 2020
I really enjoyed the course, the last week on GIS systems and the interactive lesson on how to use QGIS was particularly helpful, as my MPH program did not utilize any interactive GIS tools. However, I found some of the quiz questions to be rather subjective as opposed to clear-cut yes or no answers. Also, it may help to update some of the information reliant on websites, as some of the websites linked have changed a bit and it made following along tricky at times. Nice class, thank you!