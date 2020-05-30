About this Course

44,185 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up93%(11,877 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Course Introduction, History of Epidemiology and Epidemiology Research

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Understanding Measures of Disease Frequency

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Study Designs

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Measures of Association

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM EPIDEMIOLOGY: THE BASIC SCIENCE OF PUBLIC HEALTH

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder