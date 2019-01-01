Lorraine Alexander, DrPH Clinical Associate Professor, and Director of Distance Education, Department of Epidemiology, Director Certificate in Field Epidemiology Program, Public Health Leadership Program, and Distance Learning Specialist, North Carolina Institute for Public Health in the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health. Dr. Alexander brings 14 years of experience in online learning and evaluation to this project. Dr. Alexander has extensive experience in instructional design, technical development and evaluation of Internet-based academic courses, as well as in developing short Internet-based courses for public health professionals for continuing education credit. She is involved in the School’s distance learning programs as an instructor, director, advisor, and consultant.
For more information about this course please contact Lorraine Alexander.