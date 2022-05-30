About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level
Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
American Museum of Natural History

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

What is a Virus?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 7 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

How Do Viruses Make Us Sick?

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 21 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

How Do We Fight Viruses?

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

How Do Viruses Spread Through Populations?

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 12 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

