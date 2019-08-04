Acute stroke is a time-dependent medical emergency. In acute ischemic stroke, the first objective is to restore brain flow using sistemic thrombolytic treatment and, in patients with large vessel occlusion, by endovascular treatment. In hemorrhagic stroke there are also specific treatments that can improve the clinical outcome.
Prehospital care of acute stroke and patient selection for endovascular treatment using the RACE scaleUniversitat de Barcelona
Montse Gorchs MolistCoordinator of the emergy medical services Stroke Working Group and member of the RACE Scale Working Group
Natalia Perez de la OssaNeurologist specialised in cerebrovascular disease. Principal Investigator (PI) in the RACE scale
Offered by
Universitat de Barcelona
The University of Barcelona is the most formidable public institution of higher education in Catalonia, catering to the needs of the greatest number of students and delivering the broadest and most comprehensive offering in higher educational courses. The UB is also the principal centre of university research in Spain and has become a European benchmark for research activity, both in terms of the number of research programmes it conducts and the excellence these have achieved.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction
Stroke and treatment options
THE STROKE CODE
THE RACE SCALE
The RACE scale is a prehospital simple and rapid neurological scale to detect acute stroke patients with a high probability of having a large vessel occlusion, candidates to be treated with endovascular techniques in a comprehensive stroke center
Very informative course, especially if you are clinically inclined about the therapy area.
I enjoyed and learned a lot from this course. I hope that in my country such a well-planned code can also be implemented for the benefit of patients.
It was really great experience to learn more about stroke, stroke treatments, stroke code, and its evaluation scale. It will definitely help me in my work.
