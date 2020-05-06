Welcome to Trauma Emergencies and Care. In this course, you will learn about some of the mechanics and physics of trauma on the human body, and how this can cause injury. You will continue to expand your new vocabulary with medical terminology, and learn how to describe the different injuries you may see. You will also learn about the trauma system itself- and when it is important to transport patients to a trauma center.
University of Colorado System
The University of Colorado is a recognized leader in higher education on the national and global stage. We collaborate to meet the diverse needs of our students and communities. We promote innovation, encourage discovery and support the extension of knowledge in ways unique to the state of Colorado and beyond.
Introduction and Kinetics of Trauma
Are you ready to take on trauma? From the battlefield to highways, traumatic injuries were the catalyst for developing systems to move patients to places that they could receive more advanced care. In this module we will talk about what trauma is and why it deserves special attention when it comes to patient care.
Bleeding and Shock
In this module we will discuss the physiology of bleeding, and how hemorrhage, or excessive bleeding, leads to shock. We will review the CV system, and discuss about different types of blood loss, how it leads to shock, and then ultimately how to manage hemorrhagic shock before shock leads to death.
Soft Tissue Injury and Burns
In this module we will discuss various soft tissue injuries, including burns. Before watching the videos in this module please review your anatomy, specifically of the skin. As we cover soft tissue injuries, you will note that there are varying degrees of injury that can occur with trauma, and many of the classifications have to do with how deep or how much damage is done, and in what way, to the skin and blood vessels.
Trauma By System
We will cover trauma isolating different parts of the body and what injuries you should consider in these particular areas. Having an understanding of what injuries may be present can help you determine where you patient may need to go, and how quickly you need to get them there. It will be helpful for each of these videos to review the pertinent anatomy associated with the body system we are discussing.
great course on trauma presentations and considerations for system injuries with trauma patients.
Thank you so much university of Colorado system and coursera.this course was really helpful
The amazing complete course. The very professional's instructors, and good explanation of practical skills.
Perfect course icluding a good material and good informations with easy ways
Health care is an exciting and ever growing profession that can take you many different directions. You can apply the fundamentals you learn here about emergent patient care, stabilization, and disease processes toward becoming an EMT or further health care pursuits. In this specialization you will learn to care for stable and unstable patients before they get to a hospital, how to identify time sensitive diseases, and medical and traumatic conditions that affect both adults and pediatric patients.
