In this course, students will learn about common medical conditions that involve the heart, lungs, brain, abdominal and genital organs, how to treat these conditions, and when a condition would require evacuation. Students will also learn prevention measures to reduce the chance of developing diseases in the wilderness setting.
Wilderness First Aid - Traumatic EmergenciesUniversity of Colorado System
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Anyone with an interest in the wilderness and the love of wild places or who travels to places with limited medical resources.
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Basic Trauma
2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 8 min)
3 hours to complete
Chest, Abdomen, Head, and Extremity Trauma
3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 16 min), 3 readings, 5 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Splinting
2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min)
4 hours to complete
Wounds and Burns
4 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 23 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
