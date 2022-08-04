About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level

Anyone with an interest in the wilderness and the love of wild places or who travels to places with limited medical resources.

Approx. 9 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
1 hour to complete

Introduction to Wilderness First Aid

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min)
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

Patient Assessment

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Management, Assessment, and Planning

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Wilderness Medicine in Practice

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes

