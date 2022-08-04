In this course, students will learn the basics of wilderness medicine, including how it is a unique clinical environment, and concepts of scene safety. They will learn how to perform a basic assessment of a patient, including a physical exam, gather history data using the SAMPLE approach, and how to evaluate a patient for a potential spinal cord injury.
Wilderness First Aid - IntroductionUniversity of Colorado System
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
1 hour to complete
Introduction to Wilderness First Aid
1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 12 min)
4 hours to complete
Patient Assessment
4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 20 min), 3 readings, 7 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Management, Assessment, and Planning
2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 20 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Wilderness Medicine in Practice
2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
