University of Colorado System
Wilderness First Aid Specialization
University of Colorado System

Wilderness First Aid Specialization

First aid for wilderness medical emergencies. By the end of this course, you should be able to understand common medical problems encountered in a wilderness setting and how to treat them with little resources and identify ways to keep yourself and your group safer in a wilderness or low medical resource environment. 

Taught in English

Some content may not be translated

Angela Wright, MD
A.W. Lukens
Todd Miner

Instructors: Angela Wright, MD

1,664 already enrolled

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(29 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Understand common medical problems encountered in a wilderness setting. 

  • Identify ways to keep yourself and your group safer in a wilderness or low medical resource environment. 

  • Treatments of common medical problems encountered in a wilderness setting and an understanding of when to evacuate.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
4.8

(29 reviews)

Beginner level

Recommended experience

4 months at 4 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Advance your subject-matter expertise

  • Learn in-demand skills from university and industry experts
  • Master a subject or tool with hands-on projects
  • Develop a deep understanding of key concepts
  • Earn a career certificate from University of Colorado System
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

Specialization - 4 course series

Wilderness First Aid - Introduction

Course 19 hours4.6 (17 ratings)

What you'll learn

Wilderness First Aid - Medical Emergencies

Course 25 hours4.7 (22 ratings)

What you'll learn

Wilderness First Aid - Traumatic Emergencies

Course 310 hours4.9 (13 ratings)

What you'll learn

Wilderness First Aid - Environmental Emergencies

Course 48 hours

What you'll learn

Instructors

Angela Wright, MD
University of Colorado System
9 Courses96,957 learners

Offered by

University of Colorado System

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Patient Care? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions