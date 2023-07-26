Wilderness First Aid is for anyone who wants to improve their safety in nature. In this specialization, you will find basic emergency medical care to help stabilize or evacuate injured or ill people in wilderness settings. The courses include an introduction to wilderness first aid, medical emergencies, traumatic injuries, and environmental emergencies. Join us as we learn from real-life scenarios and stories from wilderness experts and medical professionals.
Understand how to treat common medical problems encountered in a wilderness setting. Understand when to evacuate an injured party. Learn about how to treat medical conditions in remote or wilderness settings. A background in healthcare or science is not required.
Once you have completed the Cousera certification, you may opt to demonstrate your learning and earn an e-WFA® certificate from the University of Colorado School of Medicine! To learn more, please visit https://www.coloradowm.org/ewfacert/.