University of Colorado System
Skills you'll gain: Business Analysis, Business Psychology, Change Management, Critical Thinking, Emergency, Epidemiology, Human Resources, Patient, Probability & Statistics, Research and Design, Safety, Strategy and Operations, Training
4.8
(2k reviews)
Beginner · Specialization · 3+ Months
University of Pennsylvania
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Collaboration, Analysis, Communication, Data Analysis, Performance, Talent Management, Business Analysis, People Analysis, Performance Management, Analytics, Human Resources
4.6
(5.5k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-4 Weeks
Free
University of London
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Leadership and Management, Recruitment, People Development, Performance, Entrepreneurship, Decision Making, Performance Management, Conflict Management, Human Resources, Business Psychology, Leadership
4.6
(2.5k reviews)
Mixed · Course · 1-3 Months
Free
Erasmus University Rotterdam
Skills you'll gain: Strategy and Operations, Business Transformation, Leadership and Management, Communication, Innovation, Entrepreneurship, Analysis, Business Development, Business Analysis, Research and Design, Critical Thinking, Performance Management, Sales, Finance, Economics, Leadership Development, Business Psychology, Human Resources
4.7
(194 reviews)
Beginner · Course · 1-3 Months
First aid is the help given to someone suffering from an injury that helps the condition from getting worse. First aid helps you provide care in emergency situations and gives you an understanding of the best practices to use on various conditions. First aid minimizes injury and, in serious cases, will keep the victim alive while help arrives.
It's important to learn first aid so you can be prepared to help save lives in unexpected situations. Whether you are thinking about going into a career in the medical field or not, first aid will give you a basic understanding of what to do if someone is injured and needs help. What you learn can be taken into a medical, psychological, or self-care practice to mitigate stressful situations. Learning first aid can also guide you into a specific medical area of interest. As you learn more you may discover new skills and other areas to explore that you can later go further into.
Online courses will help you learn first aid by providing detailed lectures with an interactive format that offers flexibility and gives you the chance to work at your own pace for the best learning experience. You will also have projects and assessments to test your understanding of the material and help you retain the information. Online courses will challenge you, prepare you for real-life scenarios, and give you the material necessary to ensure you can provide the necessary care.
Learning first aid is the basis for any health care or medical field opportunity but can take you in many directions. Knowledge of first aid is also necessary to be a flight attendant and childcare provider where you will use active and reflective listening skills to assess the situation and provide a quick and efficient solution to help the victim. If you are looking for medical career opportunities, first aid is the first thing you will need. This will help you become an EMT, nurse technician, or firefighter.
You don't need any experience or special skills to begin learning first aid. These courses will give you everything you need to gain the right understanding of what to do in emergent situations. Learning first aid will enhance already existing skills like listening skills. And as you progress in the course, you will learn new skills along the way.