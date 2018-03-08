About this Course

42,462 recent views

Learner Career Outcomes

13%

started a new career after completing these courses

19%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 71 hours to complete
English

Learner Career Outcomes

13%

started a new career after completing these courses

19%

got a tangible career benefit from this course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 71 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up96%(13,463 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Module 1: Introduction

7 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 58 min), 13 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

9 hours to complete

Module 2: The Burden of Disease

9 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 102 min), 14 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

7 hours to complete

Module 3: Health Systems and Value for Money in Health

7 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 85 min), 8 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Module 4: Cross-Cutting Themes in Global Health - Part I

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 87 min), 10 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM ESSENTIALS OF GLOBAL HEALTH

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder