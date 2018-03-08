Essentials of Global Health is a comprehensive introduction to global health. It is meant to introduce you to this topic in well-structured, clear and easy to understand ways. Much of the course will focus on five questions: What do people get sick, disabled and die from; Why do they suffer from these conditions? Which people are most affected? Why should we care about such concerns? What can be done to address key health issues, hopefully at least cost, as fast as possible, and in sustainable ways? The course will be global in coverage but with a focus on low- and middle-income countries, the health of the poor, and health disparities. Particular attention will be paid throughout the course to health systems issues, the linkages between health and development, and health matters related to global interdependence. The course will cover key concepts and frameworks but be practical in orientation.
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Module 1: Introduction
This module introduces you to the course, some of the basic concepts of global health, and a number of key perspectives for considering global health issues. This module will also introduce you to the key actors in global health and the different ways in which they are organized and function.
Module 2: The Burden of Disease
Module 2 focuses on the “burden of disease”. It first examines the state of the world’s health. It then introduces you to key demographic factors and how they relate to global health. It concludes with several sessions that examine what people get sick, disabled and die from and to what risk factors and determinants these conditions can be attributed.
Module 3: Health Systems and Value for Money in Health
Module 3 focuses on health systems. It first examines the notion of “value for money” in considering investments in health. It then reviews how health systems in different parts of the world are organized; some of the issues they face in effectively and efficiently providing appropriate services of acceptable quality; and what we are learning can be done to address those issues in cost-effective ways.
Module 4: Cross-Cutting Themes in Global Health - Part I
Module 4 focuses on some of the most important cross-cutting themes in global health. These include the relationship between the environment and health, complex humanitarian emergencies and natural disasters and health, and nutrition and health. They also include an assessment of the health of women, children, and adolescents. A single session is devoted exclusively to childhood immunization.
Amazing Class, Thank you! for Teaching all about it, It was difficult but with patience and a little bit of reading it's worth taking this class, Ones again Thank You
Firstly, Thank you so much for very informative topics. Every week includes discussion forum which makes us to learn and share our experiences among the peer groups. Great course!!!
Thank you for this opportunity. It was very time consuming with work, travel and being ill during this 6 weeks - but I am better for having completed it and thank you!
I'm a working physician who has done a decent amount of global medical work, and I found this course thorough but to-the-point course and a great introduction to global health.
