Mar 17, 2017
It was one of the best courses I have done on coursera.Also the instructor explains detailed subject matter very well which makes it easier to understand the subject.Certainly a 10\10 for the course !
Jul 4, 2020
A very thoughtful and insightful course that help me to understand the global health, its key concept, challenges and cost effective strategies to address the issue in the global health perspectives.
By Benjamin M V•
Dec 5, 2017
This is the BEST course I've ever taken on Coursera! It's very complete, covers a very wide range of topics, has tons of mandatory and additional references for reading, the Prof. is very good at teaching, the visual production and materials are impeccable and the fact that it almost makes you feel like if you were sitting there in the very same classroom is an aspect that other courses should try to implement. It would be awesome if peer reviewed essays were required for this course.
If you want to learn about global and public health, this is the best way to introduce yourself to those topics.
By Prompiriya P•
Apr 26, 2020
Magnificent course! I enjoyed every lectures by Professor Skolnik because the course was designed to be very rich in detail and scientific research from WHO, but with warm atmosphere and very simple/forgiving Quizzes for knowledge check through-and-through. Taking this course during the pandemic lockdown really helps with understanding of the disease and its implications and effects to our world and health. Even for someone like me who is not in scientific workfield.
One thing to be fixed would be that some Reading material link either does not work or, in Professor's Skolnik's text cases, does not exist on that website anymore.
By Maitreyee M•
Mar 18, 2017
By Egoabata O•
Aug 1, 2017
This course was very informative and easy to follow & understand. I have no background in global or public health but taking this course really helped me understand the topic better and grow m interest in the field. I definitely recommend this course to anyone who has an interest in global health.
By Bernardo C P•
Dec 20, 2017
It is a comprehensive course, covering a broad range of topics and you can get a glimpse of nearly every subjects concerned with Global Health. Yet, the classes are very monotonous, not dynamic at all. The information is transmitted in the the same way every single class and after 3 or 4 classes into the course it starts getting boring and repetitive. Besides, in my opinion, many of the recommended articles are not relevant. The time dedicated to each reading is always way over underestimated as it will take you much more time than planned to go through everything if you wish to go that deep. The recommended book is very good though.
By Anadela V Y•
Jul 7, 2020
A significant topic for everyone, because health issues affect everyone. I was updated on the burden of disease issues, introduced me to new concepts, and learned more about efficient health systems, key ideas in public health/global health from different perspectives, and the health challenges that need to be addressed by governments and the global community.
It's a relatively lengthy course, but it's worth it and I feel fulfilled to have completed it. This is a very good course, with a very knowledgeable instructor and author Prof. Skolnik. This is for those who want to be active in the healthcare scene--community, national, or global, as well as for those who just want to gain more insights and awareness on healthcare issues and how we could better protect ourselves from diseases and disabilities, among others.
I would like to explore more about public health/global health after taking this course. I've always been interested in such topics.
Thank you, Yale University, Coursera, and Class Central, for this learning opportunity!
By Olutoun S•
Aug 6, 2020
Richard was thorough and very practical. His course content cut across a lot of disease states and also included teachings from professionals from very important and essential health bodies/ agencies; people who had been/ still are on the field in different parts of the world.
I'll encourage those who can to take time in going through the course and actively participate in the discussions as well.
Thank you Richard!
By Noime L•
Apr 28, 2020
By far, one of the best course I have taken. I like how Professor Skolnik discussed each lesson throughout the whole course with vignettes in relation to the topic. Only the problems are some of the links to the readings are dead. But overall, still a great course to take. I learned a lot!
By Abigail S•
May 17, 2020
A really comprehensive overview of the different areas of health - not just limited to the physical (diseases), but including accidents and injuries, mental health, nutrition, etc.
Really enjoyable course, good content, well-paced and excellent range of assessment materials.
By Norma A B H•
Feb 27, 2018
Me parece un curso excelente, abarca muy bien el sistema de salud, sin embargo, me gustaría que abarcaran el tema de protección al planeta y cómo afecta económicamente, socialmente, y obviamente en la salud. Gracias, quedo muy satisfecha, y muy enriquecedor.
By MOHAMED M K•
Jul 5, 2020
By Dang H T•
Apr 25, 2020
The course is exceptionally wonderful for those who are not familiar with health background. It really helps to me to equip better knowledge of health issues in the world. I strongly recommend it.
By TAMARA O•
Oct 25, 2017
Very engaging course. I have gained in-depth knowledge on addressing issues that affect health globally. I recommend this course anytime, anywhere.
By Luigi N•
May 17, 2018
I would have liked if some of the discussion prompts were mandatory. I answered a few but ultimately felt discouraged to answer most due to the lack of responses by peers. I would have enjoyed reading others' comments. However, I believe many, including myself, may not have answered discussion prompts because they all could have been answered using the videos. I think more students would respond if the prompts required critical thinking and analysis (e.g. using the vizhub visual to provide answers, which could be done for required quantitative questions too).
By budhota a•
Aug 23, 2018
The course offered a detailed view about general health problems on a broad areas. From the course, we gain experience in some strategic thinking materials to design better health systems and take decisions to improve global health
By Andrea D•
Jan 21, 2021
Excellent. One learns about health equity and the health status of people all over our world. The resources one is shown, are excellent, too, and it is also good to know about all the organizations and companies that intend and make an effort to improve global health equity. Just a note to add that it was written pre-Covid-19 times and the predictions and forecasts underpinning the sustainable development goals all need to be reassessed. It would be lovely to see a new revised edition of the book since many predicted the emergence of viruses in our times but not really in this form and at this scale. It does change the expectations of, for example, eliminating communicable diseases in especially high income countries. It also throws us back in low and middle income countries because it needs so much attention as well as resources and makes people who are vulnerable even more vulnerable.
By Bernhard M•
Jun 5, 2021
Whether you will find this course great or just good depends on whether you intend to buy the book of the instructor or not and while this might sound like a negative, it's actually not. A lot of care was put into creating a comprehensive introduction to Global Health and you will have to invest some time if you really want to get into this topic and learn something even without the book and if you're already willing to do this, an even more comprehensive introduction like Skolnik's book is a reasonable addition to your book shelf to refine your knowledge even more anyway. The combination of both the course and the book was more than the sum of its parts for me, and while I'd say that you'll get a lot from this course by just taking one without the other, you will benefit even more if you combine the two.
By Mariama S D•
Jun 26, 2020
Essential of Global Health is an interesting and cross cutting course of all aspects of global and public health.
I have learnt amazing issues ranging from what people get sick, disabled, and die from to some topics on communicable and non communicable diseases, and lots more.
Most importantly, it is very crucial for anyone interested in working within the field of global health, especially in low and middle income countries, where the epidemiological transition is growing very high and communicable diseases are also issues of both public and global health concern.
Thank you Professor Scolnik for your efforts in ensuring that we gain up-to-date knowledge and skills in the field of global health.
By Francisco F P•
May 5, 2020
Definitely a 101 course on Global Health which you should take in case you're interested in the topic and want to kick-start that enthusiasm. Or maybe if you just want to dedicate several hours to the topic in order to have a global awareness of such a relevant matter in Health.
I applied for Financial Aid due to my interest in the course and, after knowing I had been accepted, I took some 7 days of intensive learning to complete the course, while also reading the suggested Global Health 101, which I believe was very positive.
I can't enough to Coursera and Yale University for this opportunity, which I will surely share among people with similar interests!
By FRANCO S N•
Oct 14, 2020
Really interesting course, got a lot of good topics about public and global health, really focusses on the important topics and the teacher is just very nice, motivating and really helpful in this lectures. The time that you will spend on this course does justice to what you are going to learn and It is all so good thought that you will enjoy every lecture and reading. Hope this motivates you to take this course, If you want to get into knowing about Public Health, Public policies and Global health, this is your chance, great experience.
By Abiodun J o•
Aug 25, 2020
I so much enjoyed the course. A big thank to the pilot of this Essentials of global health.
I have learnt greatly well and ready to exploits more knowledge in future and put already acquired knowledge to work.
There are rooms for improvement to end/reduce global health challenges.
I strongly hope for more prospects for African countries and South Asia to overcome their rigorous health issues.
Global health need more attention for effectiveness hand of management and control towards achieving the world dreams
By Clara P O T•
Jul 7, 2020
O curso de Essentials of Global Health é incrível! Só me fez gostar ainda mais sobre saúde global e saúde pública. Esse curso vai fazer você refletir sobre todos os determinantes socais e culturais que influenciam a saúde da população global. É um curso extremamente interessante e necessário para área da saúde. Indico a todos a adentrarem a esse mundo de saúde global! Vale a pena! Obrigada Yale e Coursera por essa parceira em um curso de alta qualidade. Grata por essa oportunidade!
By Niki Z•
Feb 28, 2021
Thank you very much for the opportunity to take free of charge your valuable lesson.Very good structure, very rich scientific strong material about health issues, open minded and hollistic approach. Very useful the optional participation of answers before the quizzes.Thank you very much, it was my pleasure and honor to take part to your course. Congradulation for your work tpo built the course. Learning is lifelong and life does not stop teach us.Kind and best regards from Greece.
By Shah M A R•
Dec 11, 2020
"Essentials of Global Health"
This course lecture was very impressived and well explained.Every Major and Non-Major Health Related Issues have been Explained in this course.This is a long 10 week course and have a lot of readings.Student who are interested in Health Courses,This Course will be Best For Them .I really learn and get updated of new information of health related issues from this course .
Overall rating - 5/5
A Perfect Course
By Deleted A•
Apr 6, 2020
I am glad I got through it despite my tight schedules. It was very helpful in keeping my mind updated with the events and challenges that face our daily lives. With the knowledge I have acquired, I'm ready to apply them anytime I come in contact with a problem. Thank you Yale university for this awesome privilege, I never in my dreams believed I will have this opportunity to conclude a course in one of the ivy league institutions