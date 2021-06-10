About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 11 hours to complete
English
Instructors

Offered by

The University of Tokyo

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Global Health Policy and Governance

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 65 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Pandemics and Health Security Responses

3 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 95 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Universal Health Coverage in the Context of Aging

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 80 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

The Future of Japan's Health System: Sustaining Good Health with Equity at Low Cost

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 86 min)

