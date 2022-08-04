- Health Equity
What you will learn
Identify obstacles, be they biomedical, economic, political and social, in addressing global health challenges
Describe the complexity of global health governance and critique the role of institutional actors and the role of international collaboration
Discuss the current and predicted impact of global challenges representing major threats to global health and development
Assess public policy making within the context of specific global health challenges and contemporary global governance structures
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In the Globalisation and health governance course, learners will conduct a literature review to evaluate evidence on a global health challenge (GHC) of their choice. Learners will explore a GHC they find interesting, and learn to critically evaluate evidence on it.
In Migration and health, learners will create an infographic on a GHC of their choice to communicate with the public and stakeholders. Public engagement is a key competency in global health and this will help learners distill knowledge from sources and convey complex ideas to a general audience.
In Climate change and health, learners will write a policy brief on a GHC of their choice, to communicate research or recommendations to policymakers. At the end of this course learners will submit a Capstone project, which consolidates the three previous projects into a cohesive whole, in which learners critically analyse a GHC using different lenses. We recommend using the same GHC throughout the specialisation.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
