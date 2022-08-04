Profile

Christina Atchison

Principal Clinical Academic Fellow / Honorary Consultant in Public Health Medicine

    Bio

    After qualifying in Medicine from Cambridge University in 2002, I worked for several years rotating through clinical specialties including general medicine, paediatric surgery, emergency medicine, anaesthetics and clinical microbiology. Subsequently, I completed the Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and obtained my PhD in Infectious Disease Epidemiology from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in 2011. Before joining Imperial, I completed my public health specialist training and worked as a Consultant in Public Health Medicine for Local Government, the NHS and Public Health England.

    Courses

    Migration and health

    Globalisation and health governance

    Climate change and health

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Popular Courses and Certifications

    Popular collections and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Placeholder
    Placeholder
    Placeholder