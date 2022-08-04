After qualifying in Medicine from Cambridge University in 2002, I worked for several years rotating through clinical specialties including general medicine, paediatric surgery, emergency medicine, anaesthetics and clinical microbiology. Subsequently, I completed the Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene at Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and obtained my PhD in Infectious Disease Epidemiology from London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in 2011. Before joining Imperial, I completed my public health specialist training and worked as a Consultant in Public Health Medicine for Local Government, the NHS and Public Health England.