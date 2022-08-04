Climate change and health is the third and final instalment of the wider Global Health Challenges and Governance specialisation from Imperial College London's Global Master of Public Health (GMPH). The scope and content of this course has been developed from the ground up by a combined team of academics and practitioners in collaboration with experts from Imperial College’s Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment. Through short video lectures, readings and a wide range of interactive activities, learners will be immersed in the intersection of climate change and health.
This course is part of the Global Health Challenges and Governance Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 56 hours to complete
English
Skills you will gain
- global
- Health Policy
- Public Health
- Policy Analysis
- Climate Change
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 56 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Welcome to Climate Change and Health
2 hours to complete
7 readings
6 hours to complete
Planetary Health
6 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 15 min), 8 readings, 2 quizzes
5 hours to complete
An Introduction to Climate Change
5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 13 min), 7 readings
5 hours to complete
The Health Impacts of Climate Change
5 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings, 3 quizzes
About the Global Health Challenges and Governance Specialization
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.