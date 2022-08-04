About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Global Health Challenges and Governance Specialization
Skills you will gain

  • global
  • Health Policy
  • Public Health
  • social determinants of health
  • determinants of health
Offered by

Imperial College London

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Welcome to Global Health Challenges and Governance

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 7 readings
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

Introduction to Global Health, Globalisation and Global Health Governance

6 hours to complete
1 video (Total 4 min), 10 readings
Week
3
Week 3
4 hours to complete

Globalisation and Health

4 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
5 hours to complete

The State, Intergovernmental and Non-government Global Health Actors

5 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

About the Global Health Challenges and Governance Specialization

Global Health Challenges and Governance

