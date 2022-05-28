About this Course

What you will learn

  • You will be able to participate in public discussion about health care governance systems.

  • Understand the importance of organizations in healthcare governance, and their key characteristics.

  • Understand the environment in which healthcare organisations operate.

  • Recognise the changing roles of healthcare professionals because of technological innovations.

Skills you will gain

  • Health governance and management
  • Social Network Analysis
  • Multi-Level Governance
  • E-Health
  • Street-Level Bureaucracy
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Population Health: Governance

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 6 min), 6 readings
2 hours to complete

Healthcare shifts in Governance: Systems

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Healthcare shifts in Governance: Organisations

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 30 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Healthcare shifts in Governance: Networks

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 37 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Healthcare shifts in Governance: Professionals

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 47 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

