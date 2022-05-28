How can we organise care in such a way that we optimize experience, quality and costs? What type of governance is needed? And how should healthcare organisations collaborate?
About this Course
What you will learn
You will be able to participate in public discussion about health care governance systems.
Understand the importance of organizations in healthcare governance, and their key characteristics.
Understand the environment in which healthcare organisations operate.
Recognise the changing roles of healthcare professionals because of technological innovations.
Skills you will gain
- Health governance and management
- Social Network Analysis
- Multi-Level Governance
- E-Health
- Street-Level Bureaucracy
Offered by
Universiteit Leiden
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Population Health: Governance
Welcome to the course Population Health: Governance! In this module you will get to know what the scope of this course is and you will learn how to be successful at online studying.
Healthcare shifts in Governance: Systems
We will start this course by taking a bird’s eye view on healthcare: the perspective of the healthcare system as a whole. You will learn about the different systems that exist in the world, how these systems are shifting, and how well your own country performs compared to other countries in the world.
Healthcare shifts in Governance: Organisations
In this module we will descend from a system-level view to individual organisations: how are healthcare organisations managed, and in particular, how can we evaluate their performance? You will learn to answer these questions with the help of governance and organisational theories.
Healthcare shifts in Governance: Networks
We have seen the system perspective and the individual perspective on healthcare governance. In this module, we turn our focus to whole networks, or the sum of all the collaborations between healthcare and other collaborations that jointly aim to improve health services. You will learn how to analyse and manage these networks using stakeholder and social network analysis skills.
Healthcare shifts in Governance: Professionals
In this final module, we will take the perspective of the healthcare professional. What characterizes their work, and how do they cope with the often stressful tasks they have to perform? And how is their work changing? You will learn what makes the work of healthcare professionals challenging, and how they strategically cope with these challenges.
