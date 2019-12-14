What are the principles of Population Health Management as a pro-active management approach to improve health and to tackle health disparities? In this course we will discuss the basic principles of Population Health Management that will help you as (future) health care professional or policymaker to analyse current healthcare challenges and to design possible solutions using the Population Health Management Approach.
You will understand the value transformation in healthcare
You will get to know the distinctive essentials of Population Health Management
You will understand the contribution of health behaviour to individual health outcomes
You will understand that the complex nature of healthcare impacts implementation and evaluation of Population Health Management enterprises.
- knowledge of value-driven health care perspectives
- essentials of Population Health Management
- program methodology
- population health data analytics
- Epidemiology
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
Welcome to Fundamentals of Population Health Management
Welcome to Fundamentals of Population Health Management! In this module you will get to know what the scope is of this course and you will learn how to be successful at online studying.
Why Population Health Management?
Why Population Health Management? For each change there needs to be some kind of urgency. In this module you will come across the current challenges of modern healthcare. You will start to see how different perspectives on healthcare influence the change in direction.
What is Population Health Management?
What is Population Health Management? In this module you will learn what Population Health Management is and which different Population Health Management Frameworks are out there. Lastly, you could explain the difference between Population Health Management and public health and epidemiology.
What is health in Population Health Management?
What is health in Population Health Management? In this module we take a closer look at health. You will see the shift in the definitions of health over time. You will get insights in the factors influencing your health and others' and you will be challenged to promote health in risk groups.
How to implement Population Health Management?
In this module you will understand that the complex nature of healthcare impacts implementation and evaluation of Population Health Management enterprises. First, you will learn the difference about simple, complex and complicated problems. Second, you will discover that that Population Health Management operates in a complex system. Third, you will get to know the consequences for implementation, and lastly, the consequences for evaluation. Ready to start dreaming about your own Population Health Management intervention?
Excellent course, challenging thinking and assessments do test knowledge!
I gained an extraordinary modules here, thank you!
A very interesting and comprehensive introduction to the concept of population health management. The Test is thorough and requires careful study, it is a good verification of the learning.
