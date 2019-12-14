About this Course

What you will learn

  • You will understand the value transformation in healthcare

  • You will get to know the distinctive essentials of Population Health Management

  • You will understand the contribution of health behaviour to individual health outcomes

  • You will understand that the complex nature of healthcare impacts implementation and evaluation of Population Health Management enterprises.

Skills you will gain

  • knowledge of value-driven health care perspectives
  • essentials of Population Health Management
  • program methodology
  • population health data analytics
  • Epidemiology
Instructors

Offered by

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Fundamentals of Population Health Management

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 4 min), 6 readings
4 hours to complete

Why Population Health Management?

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 59 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

What is Population Health Management?

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

What is health in Population Health Management?

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 22 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

How to implement Population Health Management?

5 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM POPULATION HEALTH: FUNDAMENTALS OF POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT

Frequently Asked Questions

