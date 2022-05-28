How can you, as a healthcare professional, identify patients that share the same risk of an adverse event? How do you transform your healthcare practice in such a way that you are not only able to provide proactive care but you are also able to improve the health of populations at risk?
About this Course
Experience as a professional, manager or researcher in healthcare. Completion of the course "The fundamentals of Population Health Management".
What you will learn
How to change from reactive to proactive care
To empanel patient with the same risk and allocate the appropriate intervention to your panels
Operationalise surveillance on care gaps and evaluate your panel management approach based on the triple aim
How to apply Panel Management Next Level to your own case
Offered by
Universiteit Leiden
Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Panel Management Next Level
Welcome to Panel Management Next Level! In this introductory module you will learn more about this course and you will meet the instructors and the team.
Panel Management Next Level & Empanelment
What is Panel Management and how do you perform its first step empanelment? In this module you will learn what Panel Management is, and how we bring it to the next level. Furthermore you will find out how to empanel a population in different risk groups, the so-called panels. Lastly, you will gain insights in the opportunities of geo-level analysis for your empanelment strategy and the possibilities of datasharing. You will bring these theories alive within your own chosen case.
Choosing the appropriate intervention
How to choose or design the appropriate intervention for the panels? In this module you'll gain insights on what factors influence a successful intervention and you will learn that the appropriate intervention could be multi-setting, interorganisational and interprofessional. Of course, you will apply this knowledge on your own case by designing the appropriate intervention for your panels.
Surveillance of care gaps
How to survey the care gaps of each panel? In this module you will learn how to deal with care gaps and the care waste that panels experience. Furthermore you'll learn what is needed to organise pro-active care delivery. Lastly, you will understand how group-based interventions are financed and what non-financial incentives you can use to encourage healthcare professionals to start your panel management case. Indeed, you will apply the knowledge on your own case!
Evaluation
How do you evaluate the entire process of Panel Management Next Level? In this module you will learn how to reflect on whether the care gaps are actually closed and how to create a learning system. You will learn more about the design of a process evaluation in theory and in real-life settings!
