Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Intermediate Level

Experience as a professional, manager or researcher in healthcare. Completion of the course "The fundamentals of Population Health Management".

Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to change from reactive to proactive care

  • To empanel patient with the same risk and allocate the appropriate intervention to your panels

  • Operationalise surveillance on care gaps and evaluate your panel management approach based on the triple aim

  • How to apply Panel Management Next Level to your own case

Intermediate Level

Instructors

Offered by

Universiteit Leiden

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to Panel Management Next Level

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 7 readings
5 hours to complete

Panel Management Next Level & Empanelment

5 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Choosing the appropriate intervention

5 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Surveillance of care gaps

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 36 min), 1 reading, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

7 hours to complete

Evaluation

7 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 3 quizzes

