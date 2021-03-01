COURSE 2 of 7. This course is designed to introduce you to the concept of population health and related key terms. Refine your understanding of population health and what influences health care costs. Gain an overview of population health management, beginning with a high-level review of four critical areas: addressing behavioral and social determinants of health, the prevalence of chronic disease, attributes of an aging population, and key barriers of access to health care. Use the Population Health Pyramid to organize a care delivery system to meet the needs of population groups—all with an eye towards achieving better outcomes through the fundamental premise of value-based care. In the summative assignment, bring together the elements of a community health assessment and community health improvement plan into a logical and organized whole by selecting a particular community that is important to you, applying data, and determining relevant assets.
Identify the determinants and outcomes of population health.
Describe the impact of social determinants of health/health-related social needs and behavioral health on population health.
Describe the relationship between population health management and the fundamental premise of Value-Based Care
University of Houston
Established in 1927, the University of Houston empowers students in their pursuit of learning, discovery, leadership and engagement. Located in a sprawling metropolis, our premier Tier One campus provides students with cutting edge programs including undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, distance and continuing education. Ranked among the best colleges in America, UH is home to award-winning faculty, innovative research centers, has one of the most diverse student populations in the nation, and alumni who have become international leaders.
Introduction to Population Health
This module is an introduction to the concept of population health and related key terms. You will reconnect with concepts you may have explored in Course 1 to refine your understanding of the factors that influence the cost of healthcare through the complex lens of population health. While the information you will explore is general, specifically focusing on population health will help your continued learning and future thinking about value-based care as you progress through this certificate program. Even if you have an understanding of or experience with population health, this module could serve as a useful review. Remember, as you read or hear terms or concepts that are new to you, have your notepad handy to write them down. At any time, you can use your favorite search engine to learn more. Be a self-directed learner!
Population Health Management and Value-Based Care
This module is designed to introduce you to population health management, beginning with the third dimension of the Kindig model – "Policies and Programs." We'll begin with a high-level review of four critical areas impacting population health management: addressing behavioral and social determinants of health, the prevalence of chronic disease, an aging population, and access to healthcare. Then, we will study the Population Health Pyramid to focus on how to organize a care delivery system to meet the needs of population groups—all with an eye towards the fundamental premise of value-based care. Remember, as you read or hear terms or concepts that are new to you, have your digital document or paper notepad handy to write them down. At any time, you can use your favorite search engine to learn more. Be a self-directed learner!
Course Project: Making This My Own
Whether you have experience working with matters related to population health or this course represents your introduction to the concept, it is crucial that you know how to bring the elements of a community health assessment (CHA) and community health improvement planning (CHIP) together into a logical and organized whole. While you will not be creating a comprehensive health assessment for this summative assignment, it is valuable to demonstrate your ability to formulate and initiate one by engaging with some of the steps outlined in the Association for Community Health Improvement CHA Toolkit.
excellent course Very thorough reading the peer reviews at the end was helpful for me to see what struggles other communities are facing
Very good course with thorough guidance on population health
Learners may study at their own pace to take any of the six courses and the Capstone Project course independently (receiving a certificate for each) or collectively for the specialization designation. This specialization is intended for healthcare professionals, faculty, and students pursuing healthcare-related studies to develop an awareness of Value-Based Care reimbursement and operating models. Through six courses and a Capstone project, you will develop an understanding of your individual responsibility to lead a culture of collaboration in the workplace focused on value-based care. Our industry partner, Humana, brings their expertise and years of experience in providing quality care.
