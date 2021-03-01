About this Course

Course 2 of 7 in the
Value-Based Care Specialization
Beginner Level

Beginning course

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify the determinants and outcomes of population health.

  • Describe the impact of social determinants of health/health-related social needs and behavioral health on population health.

  • Describe the relationship between population health management and the fundamental premise of Value-Based Care   

Skills you will gain

  • Health Education
  • value-based healthcare
  • Public Health
  • Health Care
  • Population Health
Instructors

Offered by

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Population Health

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Population Health Management and Value-Based Care

3 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 90 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Course Project: Making This My Own

1 hour to complete

About the Value-Based Care Specialization

Value-Based Care

