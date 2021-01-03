About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Value-Based Care Specialization
Beginner Level

Interest in value-based care and current or future employment in healthcare

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • What value-based care is and why it is important

  • How the U.S. healthcare system has evolved

  • What quality is and how is it measured in healthcare

Skills you will gain

  • Quality Measures
  • value-based healthcare
  • Healthcare Quality
  • Patient Care
  • Health Insurance
Course 1 of 7 in the
Value-Based Care Specialization
Beginner Level

Interest in value-based care and current or future employment in healthcare

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Value-Based Care

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 22 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The U.S. Healthcare System (Medicare, Medicaid, Commercial Insurance, TRICARE, and the Veterans Health Administration: Creation, Evolution and Change

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 65 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Development and Evolution in Healthcare Quality Measures and Outcomes

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Course Project: Making This My Own

1 hour to complete
1 reading

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM VALUE-BASED CARE: INTRODUCTION TO VALUE-BASED CARE AND THE U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM

About the Value-Based Care Specialization

Value-Based Care

Frequently Asked Questions

