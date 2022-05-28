About this Course

Course 6 of 7 in the
Value-Based Care Specialization
Beginner Level

beginning course

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Formulate an understanding of the relationship between using a PDSA cycle for quality improvement and the fundamental premise of value-based care.

  • Articulate the importance of organizational effectiveness in transitioning to and maintaining a value-based care organization.

  • Articulate the importance of building a high-performing care team for achieving quality improvement in healthcare.

Skills you will gain

  • Health Education
  • value-based healthcare
  • Quality Improvement
  • Public Health
  • Health Care
Instructors

Offered by

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Quality and Process Improvement to Evolve the Practice

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Building a High-Performing Care Team

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 55 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Course Project: Making This My Own

1 hour to complete

About the Value-Based Care Specialization

Value-Based Care

