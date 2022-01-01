About this Specialization

Learners may study at their own pace to take any of the six courses and the Capstone Project course independently (receiving a certificate for each) or collectively for the specialization designation. This specialization is intended for healthcare professionals, faculty, and students pursuing healthcare-related studies to develop an awareness of Value-Based Care reimbursement and operating models. Through six courses and a Capstone project, you will develop an understanding of your individual responsibility to lead a culture of collaboration in the workplace focused on value-based care. Our industry partner, Humana, brings their expertise and years of experience in providing quality care. CME Accreditation The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has approved this course for Continuing Medical Education Prescribed Credits. Visit the FAQs for important information regarding 1) Term of approval and 2) Accreditation and Credit Designation statements. Credly Digital Badge When you complete all seven courses in this specialization, you will receive a Credly Digital Badge that recognizes your outstanding achievement in Value-Based Care. This badge complements professionals’ online presence to signify mastery of this critical body of knowledge.
There are 7 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Value-Based Care: Introduction to Value-Based Care and the U.S. Healthcare System

Course2

Course 2

Value-Based Care: Population Health

Course3

Course 3

Value-Based Care: Managing Processes to Improve Outcomes

Course4

Course 4

Value-Based Care: Reimbursement Models

