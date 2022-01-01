- value-based care
- healthcare
- social determinants of health
- Leadership
- Population Health
- Quality Measures
- value-based healthcare
- Healthcare Quality
- Patient Care
- Health Insurance
- Health Education
- Public Health
Value-Based Care Specialization
Learn About Value-Based Care. Learn the fundamentals and real-world application of value-based care that has become integral to improving outcomes in health care. Explore the power of effective communication between healthcare professionals and patients that leads to a partnership focused on quality care.
Offered By
What you will learn
Prepare healthcare clinicians and administrators for Value-Based Care (VBC) reimbursement and operating models.
Explore the power of effective communication between healthcare professionals and patients that leads to a partnership focused on quality care.
Develop an understanding of your individual responsibility to lead from where you are to advance a culture of collaboration focused on VBC.
What value-based care is and why it is important
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Whether your expertise is clinical, financial, managerial, or perhaps a combination, throughout the six courses in this specialization, your expertise has informed each course module reflection activity and summative assignment. You have stretched your thinking as you have built your knowledge in areas where you may have had less experience and made notes on areas needing further development. The specialization concludes with a final capstone project that will give you the opportunity to integrate and apply the skills you have learned throughout the courses. Just as transitioning to and maintaining a value-based care organization is a team-based effort, this capstone project will guide you in connecting with a team member or supportive colleague that can review some of the work that you have completed in this specialization and provide you with their insights to further enhance your understanding of VBC.
General knowledge of health care practices
There are 7 Courses in this Specialization
Value-Based Care: Introduction to Value-Based Care and the U.S. Healthcare System
COURSE 1 of 7. This course is designed to introduce you to the concept of value-based care (VBC). While the information you will explore is general, it will help you establish a solid foundation for continued learning and future thinking about the concept of VBC. Through a historical lens, you will explore the creation of Medicare and Medicaid and the evolution of commercial insurance, TRICARE, and the Veterans Health Administration. While history is an important filter for understanding healthcare in this country, you will learn how each of these mechanisms emerged, the populations served, and what changes occurred over time, with a focus on funding and expenditures. In addition, this course will help you establish a firm foundation for understanding the development and evolution of quality measures and outcomes in healthcare. By developing an understanding of what quality is and how it is measured, you can begin a knowledge-building exploration of the components of quality in healthcare. Why is this important? In value-based care models, providers must meet quality measures and improve the health outcomes of their patients. In the summative assignment, you will use a national system of quality measures to develop a plan that would positively impact value within your healthcare organization.
Value-Based Care: Population Health
COURSE 2 of 7. This course is designed to introduce you to the concept of population health and related key terms. Refine your understanding of population health and what influences health care costs. Gain an overview of population health management, beginning with a high-level review of four critical areas: addressing behavioral and social determinants of health, the prevalence of chronic disease, attributes of an aging population, and key barriers of access to health care. Use the Population Health Pyramid to organize a care delivery system to meet the needs of population groups—all with an eye towards achieving better outcomes through the fundamental premise of value-based care. In the summative assignment, bring together the elements of a community health assessment and community health improvement plan into a logical and organized whole by selecting a particular community that is important to you, applying data, and determining relevant assets.
Value-Based Care: Managing Processes to Improve Outcomes
COURSE 3 of 7. This course is designed to introduce you to critical office-based processes that a value-based practice must manage in the drive towards improved patient outcomes. In Module 2, we’ll focus on office-based and clinical patient-based supporting functions. At every level in healthcare, guidelines, processes, and functions exist to improve outcomes, and following a consistent process will return the best effect. Refine your understanding of value and learn strategies to provide real assistance to patients to manage chronic diseases and navigate the complex healthcare system. Gain an overview of panel management, a systematic, proactive approach to identify and address unmet chronic and preventive care needs of patients that leads to better health outcomes. Learn how clinical patient-based questions related to immunizations, cancer screenings, or diabetes care can generate data to support a strategy of identifying non-utilization patterns. In the summative assignment, you will demonstrate your knowledge by explaining and synthesizing the importance of office-based processes and patient-based supporting functions to improve patient outcomes and experience as well as clinical quality. As you reflect on what you have learned in this course, you will also have an opportunity to consider the relationship between managing these processes and functions and the fundamental premise of value-based care.
Value-Based Care: Reimbursement Models
COURSE 4 of 7. This course is designed to help you build high-level knowledge of the current medical coding and payment mechanisms of most U.S. healthcare services, referred to as fee-for-service. You will explore why the fee-for-service model has contributed to higher costs in the U.S. healthcare system without clearly improving health outcomes. You will examine the importance of coding to reflect chronic conditions and other diagnoses accurately and how value-based care and payments utilize these measures and data. As you learn about a model to replace fee-for-service, you’ll encounter a range of payment options considered to be value-based that utilize a framework from the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network (HCP-LAN). To build on those options, you will learn how risk-adjustment, quality scores, and patient satisfaction measures are critical parts of value-based care and payment contracts. In the summative assignment, you will demonstrate your knowledge by comparing fee-for-service and value-based contracts, using specific examples to explain and justify the importance of documentation and coding, and identifying ways that risk-adjustment and patient satisfaction are incorporated into value-based care contracts.
Offered by
University of Houston
Established in 1927, the University of Houston empowers students in their pursuit of learning, discovery, leadership and engagement. Located in a sprawling metropolis, our premier Tier One campus provides students with cutting edge programs including undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, distance and continuing education. Ranked among the best colleges in America, UH is home to award-winning faculty, innovative research centers, has one of the most diverse student populations in the nation, and alumni who have become international leaders.
