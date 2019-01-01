"LeChauncy Woodard, MD, MPH is a general internist and Clinical Professor in the Department of Health Systems and Population Health Science at the University of Houston College of Medicine. She also serves as the Founding Director of the Humana Integrated Health Systems Sciences Institute. Dr. Woodard is a clinician educator and health services researcher with extensive experience in interprofessional team-based care, quality improvement, and patient safety. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Baylor College of Medicine and the Center for Innovations in Quality, Effectiveness, and Safety, where she served as principal investigator on several federally funded grants, including the Houston VA Center of Excellence in Primary Care Education. This interprofessional training program integrated trainees from medicine, mental health, nursing, social work, and pharmacy to provide patient-centered, team-based care to high complexity Veteran patients. Dr. Woodard also served as Associate Director of the VA Quality Scholars Coordinating Center, an interprofessional fellowship program which trains physicians and doctoral-level nurses in quality improvement and patient safety at sites across the United States and in Toronto, Canada. Her research focuses on performance measurement and improving quality of care for chronically ill, multimorbid adults through team-based behavioral health interventions to enhance collaborative goal-setting. Dr. Woodard is committed to advancing the university’s mission to address health disparities and increase the value of health care for patients both locally and nationally."