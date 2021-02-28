COURSE 3 of 7. This course is designed to introduce you to critical office-based processes that a value-based practice must manage in the drive towards improved patient outcomes. In Module 2, we’ll focus on office-based and clinical patient-based supporting functions. At every level in healthcare, guidelines, processes, and functions exist to improve outcomes, and following a consistent process will return the best effect. Refine your understanding of value and learn strategies to provide real assistance to patients to manage chronic diseases and navigate the complex healthcare system. Gain an overview of panel management, a systematic, proactive approach to identify and address unmet chronic and preventive care needs of patients that leads to better health outcomes. Learn how clinical patient-based questions related to immunizations, cancer screenings, or diabetes care can generate data to support a strategy of identifying non-utilization patterns. In the summative assignment, you will demonstrate your knowledge by explaining and synthesizing the importance of office-based processes and patient-based supporting functions to improve patient outcomes and experience as well as clinical quality. As you reflect on what you have learned in this course, you will also have an opportunity to consider the relationship between managing these processes and functions and the fundamental premise of value-based care.
Describe the importance of managing office-based processes for improving patient outcomes and experience, as well as clinical quality.
Describe the importance of managing supporting functions for improving patient outcomes and experience, as well as clinical quality.
Formulate a basic understanding of the relationship between managing processes and supporting functions to improve patient outcomes and experience.
Health Education
value-based healthcare
Patient Care
Public Health
Office Processes
University of Houston
Introduction to Managing Office Processes in a Value-Based Care Practice
This module is an introduction to and exploration of critical office-based processes a value-based practice must manage in the drive towards improved patient outcomes, a primary VBC tenet. In managing patients in a healthcare system, the targeted processes include: Patient-Centered Medical Home, preventive and screening services, annual wellness visits, managing acute needs via an open access model, quality of care metrics, coding to support enhanced coordination, and staffing. Managing office processes plays a key role in this strategic pursuit. From information retrieved from annual screenings to how the office is set up, every patient visit is an opportunity to identify and address a healthcare issue. This is what physician offices want to do and should be thinking about; besides, patients always prefer to handle problems in the office rather than in the hospital. However, managing processes is not the responsibility of one person. It is a team effort, requiring input from all team members. To improve outcomes, all team members have critical roles in designing, implementing, and refining processes. At the end of this module, you will explore a fourth dimension related to staffing that, when added to the Triple Aim, creates the Quadruple Aim.
Supporting Functions to Improve Outcomes
This module is designed to introduce you to the office-based and clinical patient-based supporting functions that, when managed collectively, lead to improved patient outcomes. These include: 1) Medical Management: Utilization, Case, Data and Pharmacy, 2) Registries, Analytics, and Technology, 3) Guidelines, Types of Evidence, and Recommendations, and 4) Coordination around SDOH/Community Resources. The world of primary care medicine is evolving rapidly. Patient expectations are changing, along with those of third-party payers and the providers themselves. Many patients are looking for “on demand” access, but others are looking for a long-term medical home. Telemedicine and telehealth are growing along with new approaches to hospital- and home-based functions. These changes all point to the idea that patients and payers are looking for value. And that “value” is not just an appointment and a paper prescription to fill at the end, but real assistance to manage chronic diseases and help patients navigate the complex world of the healthcare system. Discussion of those additional office-based supporting functions will comprise the majority of information in this module. In addition to those patients who come in for appointments, maintain regular healthcare visits, or become hospitalized, a big part in the role of supporting functions is to capture the health status of patients who have not visited in six months to a year. Utilizing panel management—a systematic, proactive approach to identify and address unmet chronic and preventive care needs of the patients a practice is responsible for—leads to better health outcomes for that patient population. Whether an office has insurer-based reporting or uses office-based record-keeping, using panel management to ask clinical patient-based questions related to immunizations, cancer screenings, or diabetes care is using the function of data/predictive analytics to support a strategy of identifying non-utilization patterns. Remember, as you read or hear terms or concepts that are new to you, have your digital (Word doc) or analog (paper) notepad handy to write them down. At any time, you can use your favorite search engine to learn more. Be a self-directed learner!
Course Project: Making This My Own
In this course, you have explored critical office-based and clinical patient-based processes and supporting functions that a value-based practice must manage collectively in the drive towards improved patient outcomes. An expectation of this course or certificate program is not for you to emerge as an expert in all of these processes—remember, it does take a team to manage them. However, it is important that you develop an understanding, beyond basic definitions, of their importance for improving patient outcomes and experience. In addition, it is important to collectively think about these processes in the context of a value-based care model. In this summative assignment, you will have the chance to reflect on what you have learned about these processes and supporting functions and their relationship to the fundamental premise of value-based care.
Good comprehensive dive into methods for implementing VBC through organizational processes.
Learning the process will help me understand the operation side of VBC better. Great course
Learners may study at their own pace to take any of the six courses and the Capstone Project course independently (receiving a certificate for each) or collectively for the specialization designation. This specialization is intended for healthcare professionals, faculty, and students pursuing healthcare-related studies to develop an awareness of Value-Based Care reimbursement and operating models. Through six courses and a Capstone project, you will develop an understanding of your individual responsibility to lead a culture of collaboration in the workplace focused on value-based care. Our industry partner, Humana, brings their expertise and years of experience in providing quality care.
