About this Course

3,543 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
Value-Based Care Specialization
Beginner Level

beginning course

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the importance of managing office-based processes for improving patient outcomes and experience, as well as clinical quality.

  • Describe the importance of managing supporting functions for improving patient outcomes and experience, as well as clinical quality.

  • Formulate a basic understanding of the relationship between managing processes and supporting functions to improve patient outcomes and experience.

Skills you will gain

  • Health Education
  • value-based healthcare
  • Patient Care
  • Public Health
  • Office Processes
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 7 in the
Value-Based Care Specialization
Beginner Level

beginning course

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Introduction to Managing Office Processes in a Value-Based Care Practice

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 66 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Supporting Functions to Improve Outcomes

2 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 71 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Course Project: Making This My Own

1 hour to complete

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM VALUE-BASED CARE: MANAGING PROCESSES TO IMPROVE OUTCOMES

View all reviews

About the Value-Based Care Specialization

Value-Based Care

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder