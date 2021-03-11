Learner Reviews & Feedback for Value-Based Care: Managing Processes to Improve Outcomes by University of Houston
COURSE 3 of 7. This course is designed to introduce you to critical office-based processes that a value-based practice must manage in the drive towards improved patient outcomes. In Module 2, we’ll focus on office-based and clinical patient-based supporting functions. At every level in healthcare, guidelines, processes, and functions exist to improve outcomes, and following a consistent process will return the best effect. Refine your understanding of value and learn strategies to provide real assistance to patients to manage chronic diseases and navigate the complex healthcare system. Gain an overview of panel management, a systematic, proactive approach to identify and address unmet chronic and preventive care needs of patients that leads to better health outcomes. Learn how clinical patient-based questions related to immunizations, cancer screenings, or diabetes care can generate data to support a strategy of identifying non-utilization patterns. In the summative assignment, you will demonstrate your knowledge by explaining and synthesizing the importance of office-based processes and patient-based supporting functions to improve patient outcomes and experience as well as clinical quality. As you reflect on what you have learned in this course, you will also have an opportunity to consider the relationship between managing these processes and functions and the fundamental premise of value-based care.
The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has approved this course for Continuing Medical Education Prescribed Credits. Visit the FAQs below for important information regarding 1) Term of approval and 2) Accreditation and Credit Designation statements....
By VELMA R A
•
Mar 11, 2021
These courses are pretty difficult for me due to the fact that I am non-clinician so trying to get a grip and a handle of what's being feed to me is very interesting, however, I am learning brand new material that I've never heard of. Each module becomes more challenging but I'm willing to stay the course for as long as I can.
By Matthew B
•
Mar 1, 2021
Learning the process will help me understand the operation side of VBC better. Great course
By Kerry W
•
Oct 25, 2021
Good comprehensive dive into methods for implementing VBC through organizational processes.
By Robert w n
•
Jun 30, 2021
Great Learning!
By Mahdi A
•
Dec 18, 2021
By Molefi B K
•
Apr 23, 2022
its been well over 3 weeks that i have been waiting for my results