COURSE 7 of 7. Whether your expertise is clinical, financial, managerial, or perhaps a combination, throughout this certificate program your expertise has informed each course module reflection activity and summative assignment. You have stretched your thinking as you have built your knowledge in areas where you may have had less experience and made notes on areas needing further development. You should approach this capstone project in the same manner as you integrate the work you have completed in this specialization and reflect upon your learning through the courses. Just as transitioning to and maintaining a value-based care organization is a team-based effort, this capstone project will guide you in connecting with a team member or supportive colleague that can review some of the work that you have completed in this specialization and provide you with their insights to further enhance your understanding of VBC.
This course is part of the Value-Based Care Specialization
University of Houston
Established in 1927, the University of Houston empowers students in their pursuit of learning, discovery, leadership and engagement. Located in a sprawling metropolis, our premier Tier One campus provides students with cutting edge programs including undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, distance and continuing education. Ranked among the best colleges in America, UH is home to award-winning faculty, innovative research centers, has one of the most diverse student populations in the nation, and alumni who have become international leaders.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Value-Based Care Specialization Capstone Project
Assemble and Create a Portfolio of Projects
In this step, you will assemble your six course projects into a portfolio that showcases what you learned.
Share Your Capstone Project
After you have incorporated revisions in your six course projects and created a cohesive portfolio, you are ready to share your work with someone who can provide a higher level of feedback on the content as well as guide you toward a path that will allow you to use the knowledge you have learned in these courses in your career.
Document Your Learning
In this final module, you will reflect on what you have learned through the development of six course projects as well as the meeting with the reviewer you selected.
About the Value-Based Care Specialization
Learners may study at their own pace to take any of the six courses and the Capstone Project course independently (receiving a certificate for each) or collectively for the specialization designation. This specialization is intended for healthcare professionals, faculty, and students pursuing healthcare-related studies to develop an awareness of Value-Based Care reimbursement and operating models. Through six courses and a Capstone project, you will develop an understanding of your individual responsibility to lead a culture of collaboration in the workplace focused on value-based care. Our industry partner, Humana, brings their expertise and years of experience in providing quality care.
