Learner Reviews & Feedback for Value-Based Care: Capstone Project by University of Houston
About the Course
COURSE 7 of 7. Whether your expertise is clinical, financial, managerial, or perhaps a combination, throughout this certificate program your expertise has informed each course module reflection activity and summative assignment. You have stretched your thinking as you have built your knowledge in areas where you may have had less experience and made notes on areas needing further development. You should approach this capstone project in the same manner as you integrate the work you have completed in this specialization and reflect upon your learning through the courses. Just as transitioning to and maintaining a value-based care organization is a team-based effort, this capstone project will guide you in connecting with a team member or supportive colleague that can review some of the work that you have completed in this specialization and provide you with their insights to further enhance your understanding of VBC.
CME Accreditation
The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has approved this course for Continuing Medical Education Prescribed Credits.
