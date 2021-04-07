About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 5 of 7 in the
Value-Based Care Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 4 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • value-based care
  • Organizational Structure
  • Healthcare Management
  • Healthcare Quality
  • Patient Care
Instructors

Offered by

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Introduction to Accountable Care Competencies for Value-Based Care

2 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 45 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Organizational Scenarios for Value-Based Care

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Course Project: Making This My Own

1 hour to complete

About the Value-Based Care Specialization

Value-Based Care

