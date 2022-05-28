About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 7 in the
Value-Based Care Specialization
Beginner Level

Beginning course

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain fee-for-service medical coding and payment mechanisms and why fee-for-service leads to higher costs without clearly improving outcomes.

  • Describe the range of value-based payment options from the HCP-LAN Alternative Payment Model framework.

  • Describe the importance of risk adjustment, quality scores, and patient satisfaction measures in value-based care contracts.

Skills you will gain

  • Health Education
  • value-based care
  • Patient Care
  • Public Health
  • Health Care
Course 4 of 7 in the
Value-Based Care Specialization
Beginner Level

Beginning course

Approx. 5 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

University of Houston

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

From Fee-For-Service to Value-Based Payments

2 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 48 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Quality and Risk Adjustment in Value-Based Payments

2 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 58 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Course Project: Making This My Own

1 hour to complete

