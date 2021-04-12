By VELMA R A•
Apr 12, 2021
Beginning to understand somewhat of the cope of how VBC and why the transitioning is necessary to help with the overall healthcare system and better outcomes for patients. I'm liking this VBC. Thank you.
By Kimberly L•
Nov 13, 2021
great information
By Hisham A•
May 24, 2022
best
By Padmasri S•
Mar 3, 2022
Very insightful course for professionals needing an insight and levelset into the value based payment model. The additional resources information in my case is very helpful for anyone curious to get more clarity on some of the concepts and topics introduced in the course.
I reduced 1 star as the oral narration on some of the sections of this course was way too fast. I've taken a few other courses on the value based secialization series and didnt face this issue. It will be helpful if the delivery is a bit slowed down to give the listener time to digest, comprehend and sink in the content. Otherwise, content wise loved the bases covered and makes me feel more confident about my foundational understanding of value based payments and with this foundation, I will be able to build on more knowledge from my work experiences.
By Lisa W•
Jun 23, 2021
I really liked the course and the instruction.