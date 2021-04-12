Chevron Left
About the Course

COURSE 4 of 7. This course is designed to help you build high-level knowledge of the current medical coding and payment mechanisms of most U.S. healthcare services, referred to as fee-for-service. You will explore why the fee-for-service model has contributed to higher costs in the U.S. healthcare system without clearly improving health outcomes. You will examine the importance of coding to reflect chronic conditions and other diagnoses accurately and how value-based care and payments utilize these measures and data. As you learn about a model to replace fee-for-service, you’ll encounter a range of payment options considered to be value-based that utilize a framework from the Health Care Payment Learning and Action Network (HCP-LAN). To build on those options, you will learn how risk-adjustment, quality scores, and patient satisfaction measures are critical parts of value-based care and payment contracts. In the summative assignment, you will demonstrate your knowledge by comparing fee-for-service and value-based contracts, using specific examples to explain and justify the importance of documentation and coding, and identifying ways that risk-adjustment and patient satisfaction are incorporated into value-based care contracts. CME Accreditation The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has approved this course for Continuing Medical Education Prescribed Credits. Visit the FAQs for important information regarding 1) Term of approval and 2) Accreditation and Credit Designation statements....
1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Value-Based Care: Reimbursement Models

By VELMA R A

Apr 12, 2021

Beginning to understand somewhat of the cope of how VBC and why the transitioning is necessary to help with the overall healthcare system and better outcomes for patients. I'm liking this VBC. Thank you.

By Kimberly L

Nov 13, 2021

great information

By Hisham A

May 24, 2022

best

By Padmasri S

Mar 3, 2022

Very insightful course for professionals needing an insight and levelset into the value based payment model. The additional resources information in my case is very helpful for anyone curious to get more clarity on some of the concepts and topics introduced in the course.

I reduced 1 star as the oral narration on some of the sections of this course was way too fast. I've taken a few other courses on the value based secialization series and didnt face this issue. It will be helpful if the delivery is a bit slowed down to give the listener time to digest, comprehend and sink in the content. Otherwise, content wise loved the bases covered and makes me feel more confident about my foundational understanding of value based payments and with this foundation, I will be able to build on more knowledge from my work experiences.

By Lisa W

Jun 23, 2021

I​ really liked the course and the instruction.

