COURSE 1 of 7. This course is designed to introduce you to the concept of value-based care (VBC). While the information you will explore is general, it will help you establish a solid foundation for continued learning and future thinking about the concept of VBC. Through a historical lens, you will explore the creation of Medicare and Medicaid and the evolution of commercial insurance, TRICARE, and the Veterans Health Administration. While history is an important filter for understanding healthcare in this country, you will learn how each of these mechanisms emerged, the populations served, and what changes occurred over time, with a focus on funding and expenditures. In addition, this course will help you establish a firm foundation for understanding the development and evolution of quality measures and outcomes in healthcare. By developing an understanding of what quality is and how it is measured, you can begin a knowledge-building exploration of the components of quality in healthcare. Why is this important? In value-based care models, providers must meet quality measures and improve the health outcomes of their patients. In the summative assignment, you will use a national system of quality measures to develop a plan that would positively impact value within your healthcare organization. CME Accreditation The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has approved this course for Continuing Medical Education Prescribed Credits. Visit the FAQs for important information regarding 1) Term of approval and 2) Accreditation and Credit Designation statements....

By VELMA R A

Jan 27, 2021

I must say this is very interesting and fun at the same time because I am truly learning this system in better detail in what it means and stands for. Thank you.

By Anna M T

Feb 25, 2021

Excellent introduction and background to VBC in the US and the healthcare system. Thank you Humana and University of Houston for this awesome opportunity!

By Pilar P

Feb 3, 2021

Great information, very detailed and easy to follow and underastand.

By Jona R

Jan 4, 2021

The course format is clear, engaging, concise and easy to navigate.

By Deleted A

Feb 13, 2021

It is highly relevant to the current state of healthcare affairs.

By DONNA P M

Feb 25, 2021

Clear and concise introduction to Value-Based Care

By Kerry W

Oct 22, 2021

Overall, a fantastic Intro Course to U.S. Healthcare Systems, and the need for VBC Transformation. Would have liked a bit more cohesion and alignment between the course content and summative assignment.

By Kathryn Y

Mar 16, 2021

I think the course material was excellent but I am not sure I agree with the peer review being 70% of the grade. Peer review is subjective to the individual giving the review and their understanding of the instructions associated with the peer review and based on their learning and expertise and not sure this is an objective review of the completed course work.

By KAVITA K

Oct 5, 2021

I recommend this course to everyone studying / working in health management / administration, as it will enhance our job based knowledge.

By Ann C

Mar 10, 2021

I had no idea about VBC until I read about it in Humana's network. I am very happy to have taken this course and plan to continue.

By Brian S

Nov 22, 2021

A good intro to the course which is itself a little more than an introduction to the vastly evolving world of value-based care.

By Cynthia B

Apr 29, 2021

Great course if utilized to with the intention to learn something about the subject.

By Dana B

Jan 11, 2022

Great information and value that I can bring to work and apply

By Tanvi R

Jan 22, 2022

Very well designed course. Recommend to everyone!

By Maria A E

May 21, 2021

Great introduction to VBC! Enjoyed it!

By Lisa B

Jan 21, 2022

Very informative and easy to follow.

By Kelly C

Apr 2, 2021

Really enjoyed the peer reviews!!!!

By Missy E

Mar 30, 2021

Fantastic learning opportunity

By Bruno K

May 2, 2021

Very detailed introduction.

By Tonya W

Apr 20, 2021

Great information.

By Andrea W

Jan 18, 2022

Great course!

By Patricia C

Mar 24, 2021

Loved it!!!

By Irene L

Sep 11, 2021

It was a good course, but not popular. Getting Peer review was difficult, there has to be a better process to getting some type of review done. Pretty much all people on the discussion platform was pretty much begging people to look at their submission.

By Jessie W S

Dec 14, 2021

Super basic, but a few good frameworks.

By Sergio G

May 4, 2022

Very good program and I have enjoyed it very much, which provided me good understand of the US healthcare system and the VBC (Value Based Care)

