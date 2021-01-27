VA
Jan 26, 2021
I must say this is very interesting and fun at the same time because I am truly learning this system in better detail in what it means and stands for. Thank you.
AT
Feb 24, 2021
Excellent introduction and background to VBC in the US and the healthcare system. Thank you Humana and University of Houston for this awesome opportunity!
By VELMA R A•
Jan 27, 2021
I must say this is very interesting and fun at the same time because I am truly learning this system in better detail in what it means and stands for. Thank you.
By Anna M T•
Feb 25, 2021
Excellent introduction and background to VBC in the US and the healthcare system. Thank you Humana and University of Houston for this awesome opportunity!
By Pilar P•
Feb 3, 2021
Great information, very detailed and easy to follow and underastand.
By Jona R•
Jan 4, 2021
The course format is clear, engaging, concise and easy to navigate.
By Deleted A•
Feb 13, 2021
It is highly relevant to the current state of healthcare affairs.
By DONNA P M•
Feb 25, 2021
Clear and concise introduction to Value-Based Care
By Kerry W•
Oct 22, 2021
Overall, a fantastic Intro Course to U.S. Healthcare Systems, and the need for VBC Transformation. Would have liked a bit more cohesion and alignment between the course content and summative assignment.
By Kathryn Y•
Mar 16, 2021
I think the course material was excellent but I am not sure I agree with the peer review being 70% of the grade. Peer review is subjective to the individual giving the review and their understanding of the instructions associated with the peer review and based on their learning and expertise and not sure this is an objective review of the completed course work.
By KAVITA K•
Oct 5, 2021
I recommend this course to everyone studying / working in health management / administration, as it will enhance our job based knowledge.
By Ann C•
Mar 10, 2021
I had no idea about VBC until I read about it in Humana's network. I am very happy to have taken this course and plan to continue.
By Brian S•
Nov 22, 2021
A good intro to the course which is itself a little more than an introduction to the vastly evolving world of value-based care.
By Cynthia B•
Apr 29, 2021
Great course if utilized to with the intention to learn something about the subject.
By Dana B•
Jan 11, 2022
Great information and value that I can bring to work and apply
By Tanvi R•
Jan 22, 2022
Very well designed course. Recommend to everyone!
By Maria A E•
May 21, 2021
Great introduction to VBC! Enjoyed it!
By Lisa B•
Jan 21, 2022
Very informative and easy to follow.
By Kelly C•
Apr 2, 2021
Really enjoyed the peer reviews!!!!
By Missy E•
Mar 30, 2021
Fantastic learning opportunity
By Bruno K•
May 2, 2021
Very detailed introduction.
By Tonya W•
Apr 20, 2021
Great information.
By Andrea W•
Jan 18, 2022
Great course!
By Patricia C•
Mar 24, 2021
Loved it!!!
By Irene L•
Sep 11, 2021
It was a good course, but not popular. Getting Peer review was difficult, there has to be a better process to getting some type of review done. Pretty much all people on the discussion platform was pretty much begging people to look at their submission.
By Jessie W S•
Dec 14, 2021
Super basic, but a few good frameworks.
By Sergio G•
May 4, 2022
Very good program and I have enjoyed it very much, which provided me good understand of the US healthcare system and the VBC (Value Based Care)