About the Course
COURSE 2 of 7. This course is designed to introduce you to the concept of population health and related key terms. Refine your understanding of population health and what influences health care costs. Gain an overview of population health management, beginning with a high-level review of four critical areas: addressing behavioral and social determinants of health, the prevalence of chronic disease, attributes of an aging population, and key barriers of access to health care. Use the Population Health Pyramid to organize a care delivery system to meet the needs of population groups—all with an eye towards achieving better outcomes through the fundamental premise of value-based care. In the summative assignment, bring together the elements of a community health assessment and community health improvement plan into a logical and organized whole by selecting a particular community that is important to you, applying data, and determining relevant assets.
CME Accreditation
The American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) has approved this course for Continuing Medical Education Prescribed Credits. Visit the FAQs below for important information regarding 1) Term of approval and 2) Accreditation and Credit Designation statements....
Top reviews
By Ruth B
•
Mar 2, 2021
excellent course Very thorough reading the peer reviews at the end was helpful for me to see what struggles other communities are facing
By VELMA R A
•
Feb 22, 2021
Definitely, interesting learning materials.
By Akshay M
•
Jul 21, 2021
Very good course with thorough guidance on population health