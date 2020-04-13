RB
Apr 12, 2020
A very interesting and comprehensive introduction to the concept of population health management. The Test is thorough and requires careful study, it is a good verification of the learning.
JL
May 5, 2021
Excellent course, challenging thinking and assessments do test knowledge!
By Robert B•
Apr 13, 2020
By Francisco A E A•
Jul 1, 2019
This is a excellente course. It brings you the basics for population health management and gives you the tools to continue searching and learning about this amazing new field of public health.-
By Stanley S•
Dec 15, 2019
I gained an extraordinary modules here, thank you!
By Sarah O•
Jun 29, 2020
The content is good and provides a good overview of the topic. The quizzes and especially the final one are really poorly worded, would be worth a review.
By Jean L•
May 6, 2021
By Jeremia P•
Sep 18, 2019
Great Course
By Hans D•
Jan 21, 2021
Great helicopter view on Population Health Management which gives some insights in building blocks which are not part of my daily practice and thus makes it more powerfull to put my daily practice in a broader context!!