Population Health: Fundamentals of Population Health Management by Universiteit Leiden

About the Course

What are the principles of Population Health Management as a pro-active management approach to improve health and to tackle health disparities? In this course we will discuss the basic principles of Population Health Management that will help you as (future) health care professional or policymaker to analyse current healthcare challenges and to design possible solutions using the Population Health Management Approach. During this course you discuss the rationale for the current value transformation in healthcare and Population Health Management as a logic reaction. You will be confronted with the leading frameworks of Population Health Management. You determine the necessary building blocks, including the evaluation and implementation issues. This Course is part of the to-be-developed Leiden University master program Population Health Management. If you wish to find out more about this program see the last reading of this Course!...

By Robert B

Apr 13, 2020

A very interesting and comprehensive introduction to the concept of population health management. The Test is thorough and requires careful study, it is a good verification of the learning.

By Francisco A E A

Jul 1, 2019

This is a excellente course. It brings you the basics for population health management and gives you the tools to continue searching and learning about this amazing new field of public health.-

By Stanley S

Dec 15, 2019

I gained an extraordinary modules here, thank you!

By Sarah O

Jun 29, 2020

The content is good and provides a good overview of the topic. The quizzes and especially the final one are really poorly worded, would be worth a review.

By Jean L

May 6, 2021

Excellent course, challenging thinking and assessments do test knowledge!

By Jeremia P

Sep 18, 2019

Great Course

By Hans D

Jan 21, 2021

Great helicopter view on Population Health Management which gives some insights in building blocks which are not part of my daily practice and thus makes it more powerfull to put my daily practice in a broader context!!

