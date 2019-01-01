Profile

Roos van der Vaart

Assistant Professor

    Rosalie van der Vaart, PhD, is an expert in the field of health and medical psychology. What drives her in her position as assistant professor at the Faculty of Social Sciences of Leiden University, is the cross-over between science, education and clinical practice. In her research projects she focuses on the development and implementation of (online) health interventions, mainly for people with chronic conditions. Of particular interest to her is finding a balance between theory and practice, in order to successfully disseminate interventions into daily health care routines and to have a real impact on the quality of life of individuals.

    Population Health: Fundamentals of Population Health Management

    Population Health: Health & Health Behaviour

