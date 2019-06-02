In this introduction course on Health and Health Behaviour you will learn about the fundamentals of health psychology. What role does our behaviour, our cognitions and emotions, and our environment play in our health status?
About this Course
What is mainly important is that you have an interest for human behaviour, combined with an interest in the field of health care.
What you will learn
You'll understand determinants of health behavior and via which mechanisms determinants can be influenced in order to reach behavior change.
You'll gain knowledge on factors that influence health behavior in the context of (chronic) illness.
You'll know what person-centred care involves and how to empower patients in the health care process.
You'll learn how the above theory and methods can be used to create health interventions and how to optimally dissiminate them in clinical practice.

Leiden University is one of Europe's foremost research universities. This prominent position gives our graduates a leading edge and prepares them for careers both within and outside of academia. Leiden University is the oldest university in the Netherlands, founded in 1575. Our motto is: Praesidium Libertatis (Bastion of Liberty) - Freedom of spirit, thought and expression. Leiden University has a campus in Leiden and The Hague, with 7 faculties, 47 Bachelor Programmes, 79 Master Programmes and nearly 30,000 students.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the course Population Health: Health and health behaviour! In this module you will get to know what the scope of this course is and you will learn how to be successful at online studying.
Understanding health behaviour
In this module we are aiming to find out how health behaviour works. We’ll address theory to unravel health behaviour and look at models that help us explain and change health behaviour. You will also apply this to yourself. In the assignments, you will look at your own health behaviour, using theory to explain it and will decide on determinants you could intervene upon. So, at the end of this module you might have been inspired to make an actual behaviour change!
Understanding health behaviour in the context of illness
Dealing with a health condition often has a large impact on a person’s daily life. This impact will be the topic of this module. We’ll address the broad range of life domains that a (chronic) condition has an effect on and what it takes to self-manage a health condition. Also, we’ll look at what contextual factors play a role in coping and self-management of a health condition and how this may change over time. In the assignments, you will look into the impact that a disease has on a patient's life, discuss this with someone in your own environment and will use the addressed theory to reflect on that.
Empowering patients
In this module we dive into patient-centered care; what it encompasses and how it can be optimalised. You’ll gain insight into strategies and interventions regarding patient empowerment, and we discuss how these can be employed taking risk factors, resilience and (life) goals into account. In the assignments, you will reflect on strategies for motivational interviewing, see how a decision aid works for you and discuss the feasibility of digital tools on a worldwide level.
From theory to intervention
In the previous modules we discussed theory and methods to enhance health behavior in order to increase quality of life and improve health care. In this module we’ll set out six steps on how to develop, implement and evaluate theory-based interventions in health care, in order to apply theory into clinical practice. In the assignments, you will use this theory and some scientific papers to briefly go through all the steps of intervention planning yourself.
An excellent course. Very difficult final assessment.
Interesting course. I found the modules on illness, self-management and eHealth particularly helpful and engaging. My thanks to the educators and course organisers.
