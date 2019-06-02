About this Course

Intermediate Level

What is mainly important is that you have an interest for human behaviour, combined with an interest in the field of health care.

English

What you will learn

  • You'll understand determinants of health behavior and via which mechanisms determinants can be influenced in order to reach behavior change.

  • You'll gain knowledge on factors that influence health behavior in the context of (chronic) illness.

  • You'll know what person-centred care involves and how to empower patients in the health care process.

  • You'll learn how the above theory and methods can be used to create health interventions and how to optimally dissiminate them in clinical practice.

Skills you will gain

  • understand illness coping
  • intervention development
  • patient centered communication
  • explain behaviour
Intermediate Level

What is mainly important is that you have an interest for human behaviour, combined with an interest in the field of health care.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

Welcome to Leiden University

Understanding health behaviour

Week
2

Week 2

Understanding health behaviour in the context of illness

Week
3

Week 3

Empowering patients

Week
4

Week 4

From theory to intervention

