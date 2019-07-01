About this Course

2,638 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Dimensions of Health Behavior

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Individual Behavior, Perspectives, and Interpretations

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 83 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

The Health Belief Model and Social Learning Theory

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 86 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Process Models and PRECEDE

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 46 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
1 hour to complete

The Precede Framework

1 hour to complete
3 videos (Total 33 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DIAGNOSING HEALTH BEHAVIORS FOR GLOBAL HEALTH PROGRAMS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder