William Brieger is a Certified Health Education Specialist and has a Doctorate in Public Health (DrPH) in international health from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU) and a Masters in Public Health (MPH) from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He is a Professor in the Health Systems Program of the Department of International Health at The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and also serves as JHPIEGO’s Senior Malaria Specialist. Bill taught at the African Regional Health Education Center at the University of Ibadan, Nigeria, from 1976 to 2002. He is internationally renowned for his expertise in the social and behavioral aspects of tropical disease control and prevention, with special emphasis on malaria, onchocerciasis and guineaworm. He has served as a consultant for the International Health Programs Office and the Malaria Branch of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as malaria expert for the VOICES malaria advocacy project of The Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Communications Programs, and consultant to the World Bank, the African Program for Onchocerciasis Control, Unicef and various USAID implementing partners in the areas of tropical disease control, HIV/AIDS prevention, program evaluation and community participation. Bill is a member of the Mectizan Expert Committee that advises Merck’s Mectizan Donation Program onchocerciasis control efforts. Bill participated in the development and field testing of the original Roll Back Malaria Needs Assessment Instruments, developed background documents for the Abuja Summit, provided consultation on overcoming bottlenecks in Global Fund malaria grants in Nigeria, conducted malaria needs assessments in Ghana and Burkina Faso and provided team building training for the National Malaria Program in Mali, and participates in the RBM Harmonization Working Group. In addition, he teaches three internet-based courses: training methods/continuing education for health workers, urban health and social and behavioral foundations of primary health care in the distance education program of The Johns Hopkins University, and is one of the coordinators of the internet-based Certificate in Global Health of the Department of International Health. He has published more than 140 scientific articles including ones focused on the social and cultural aspects of disease control, training of community health workers and peer educators, and community participation strategies in disease control efforts ranging from including malaria, onchocerciasis and guinea worm. Bill also serves on the Editorial Boards of several peer reviewed journals and provides manuscript reviews for many scientific publications. At JHU he teaches courses on social and behavioral foundations of primary health care, training methods and continuation and urban health in developing countries.