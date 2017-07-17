Volunteer community health workers (CHWs) are a major strategy for increasing access to and coverage of basic health interventions. Our village health worker training course reviews the process of training and continuing education of CHWs as an important component of involving communities in their own health service delivery. Participants will be guided through the steps of planning training and continuing education activities for village volunteers. The course draws on real-life examples from community-directed onchocerciasis control, village health worker programs, community case management efforts, peer educators programs and patent medicine vendor training programs, to name a few.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Getting Started
In this module, we will focus on the principles of learning, as well as approaching the health service and the community. There will almost be a quiz covering the first two lectures.
Diagnosing Needs and Identifying Objectives
In this module, we will focus on what information we will need to begin training and planning, as well as cover content, objectives, and SMART objectives. There will be a quiz covering lectures 3-4 after completing the lectures in this module. You will also begin to create your rough draft of your plan in the Course Project.
Selecting Training Methods, Materials, and Resources
In this module, we will focus on a variety of methods, training logistics, and educational materials. There will be a quiz that covers lecture 5-6 to after completing these lectures in this module.
Monitoring Implementation
In this module, we will focus on monitoring, as well as look at a sample community volunteer session. There will be a quiz covering lectures 7-8 after completing the lectures in this module. You will also be able to revise your rough draft in the Course Project section of this module.
This was a very informative course that allowed me as a physician to understand how I can best train community health workers. It also made me understand how to best work with the goal of training.
I love this course. It has built my capacity and knowledge.
Interesting and usable course for anyone who organized volunteer health workers in any setting.
Lots of learning with pleasure and nice lessons with more of clarity and understanding. Thanks
