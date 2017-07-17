About this Course

2,099 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Johns Hopkins University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Getting Started

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 116 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Diagnosing Needs and Identifying Objectives

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 97 min)
Week
3

Week 3

2 hours to complete

Selecting Training Methods, Materials, and Resources

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 95 min)
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Monitoring Implementation

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 63 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM TRAINING AND LEARNING PROGRAMS FOR VOLUNTEER COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKERS

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder