In bringing about behavior change in public health, we often focus on the individual mother, student, or farmer. We should not forget the community structure and norms constrain for encouraging individual health behaviors. This course examines the community context of the changes needed to promote the public’s health. We begin by examining the various definitions of ‘community’ and the processes by which we ‘diagnose’ or seek to understand the structure and characteristics of different types of communities.
Johns Hopkins University
This week, we'll get oriented to the course, learn about the ecological model, and learn how to classify communities on the basis of identity, linkages, group orientation, and integration.
Welcome to Week 2 of Community Change in Public Health. This week's lectures will focus on Community Efficacy and Community Change Models. Learning these concepts will help you gain a deeper understanding of the forces at work within communities and how they can be harnessed to affect positive change.
Welcome to Module 3. This week, we'll take a look at the political economy framework as well as the concepts of community participation and involvement levels. You'll also complete your first peer review assignment this week by reading a case study and using what you've learned to describe community change.
This week, we'll look at community coalitions, contrasting community-based and community-directed programs, and the results of enhancing community-directed treatment.
This was an intriguing and though-provoking course. I really enjoyed it and learnt a lot from it. I absolutely recommend it to anyone with interest in public health.
It was a very informative course that helped me understand the principles behind community work. The use of case studies to explain concepts was what helped me the most.
Good course, but apparently not enough students to complete the peer review in a timely manner.
The course is very relevant to my responsibilities. Highly educative and interesting course
