AA
Feb 20, 2017
It was a very insightful course as it showed us how community change is effected in developing countries. The case studies were practical and showed the change that occurs in reality, not just theory
MH
Feb 11, 2019
Very informative and give me the chance to have a new perspective regarding the essential role of community participation in improving and sustaining the health care system.
By Okediji I O•
Sep 26, 2020
I was able to have several perspective on community health and I saw a vision that there is hope for Africa.
By Scherine C•
Feb 27, 2018
You will likely find this course to be very useful and that it requires a lot of effort on your part to show that you've in fact gained knowledge & the right understanding. It encompasses video lectures, extensive reading material, MCQs, scenario reviews, essays, and a gateway to sharing/discussing content with other students & mentors which should enhance your experience. I highly recommend it.
By Maung M K•
Sep 26, 2018
The theories were well delivered along with example cases and the best part is the assignment and peer review which can help the course the taker to learn much more ideas from peer as well as getting feedback from them. If you are interested in making changes for the better future, I believe this one is for you. The assignments may be challenging but worth taking.
By Sara P•
Oct 17, 2016
The course is extremely comprehensive in regards to coverage of the subject matter and the professor employs a certain mixture of academic as well as practical knowledge, which is second to none. The material is quite approachable for a range of students who may have little or extensive experience with public health/community change models of healthcare.
By Akshita R•
Jul 15, 2020
Definitely learned a lot about communities and how to bring about a transformation by means of community activities, what are the necessary models, tools, and approaches. Totally worth all the time and energy. The case studies are really good. A very helpful course for those interested in policy and market strategy.
By Shirley O N•
Nov 4, 2017
Great course worth recommending to others. I am a community development advocate. i have gained much insight from this course which leaves me more than motivated to keep working with communities for communities. it was never a mistake enrolling for this course. great thanks course instructor.
By Denita B U•
Jul 23, 2019
Great course, very applicable for me. The materials provided theories as well as real-life practice. The case study assignments also allow students to think critically and integrate theories and knowledge from each lectures.
By Tommy G•
Jun 11, 2019
This course is excellent! It provides information on the different measures which can be used to improve healthcare systems, also provides real life examples on the subject and the teachers are awesome people!
By Mundih N N•
May 15, 2020
This was an intriguing and though-provoking course. I really enjoyed it and learnt a lot from it. I absolutely recommend it to anyone with interest in public health.
By Sanghamitra B•
Jun 16, 2020
This course is worth the time and effort. The modules have been well designed and highly enriching.
By Yasmin S•
Jun 30, 2019
Good course, but apparently not enough students to complete the peer review in a timely manner.
By Moumini N•
Nov 23, 2017
This is MUST take course for any public health professional no matter your leadership position
By Ayobami O•
Jul 4, 2019
The course is very relevant to my responsibilities. Highly educative and interesting course
By JAMES B A•
Oct 8, 2018
Very nice course. Many thanks to the team who put the course together and the lecturers too
By Wong W Y•
Sep 9, 2016
A very good course if one is interested to practise public health in the future ;-)
By Monika M•
Dec 26, 2016
An excellent learning program..a great opportunity to gain knowledge..
By Morah G•
Dec 7, 2016
Great Course with in-depth lectures
By Msema B•
Oct 13, 2016
the course was informative to me
By Elkan R•
Jul 6, 2020
Really great and enjoyable
By Ronei C•
Apr 3, 2019
muito bom!
By prashant s•
Feb 27, 2019
good
By Yurii Z•
May 12, 2019
By Aurore V•
Oct 13, 2016
Very useful course for those who work in the field and want to better structure their public health activities. Plan for more time than what is written if you really want to benefit from the case study homeworks, especially if you're a non-native (even good level) English speaker, but this should not stop you from taking the course: the topic is very well addressed and the examples tremendously relevant, not to say inspiring J!