What you will learn

  • Identify social, behavioral, and psychological factors that influence health and health care.

  • Inform clinical care, public health programs, and health policy through results of empirical studies.

  • Utilize best practices from clinical psychology and public health to make informed health decisions and to optimize health behaviors.

  • Apply theory, methods, and research results in the social and behavioral sciences to public health practice and policy.

Skills you will gain

  • health practices
  • behavioral psychology
  • Public Health
  • Mental Health
  • health psychology
Instructor

Offered by

Yale University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Welcome to the course

3 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 55 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Nutrition Part 1

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 28 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Nutrition Part 2

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 39 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Physical Activity Part 1

2 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 43 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz

