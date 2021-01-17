Humans often fail to make rational decisions that affect their health. This course seeks to heighten understanding of the social and behavioral factors that contribute to health decisions and behaviors, with an ultimate goal of learning how to utilize these factors in improving public health efforts. Through a set of experiential learning exercises, students will learn to apply the science of health behavior change in their own lives. The course is appropriate for students interested in health care and public health, as well as individuals who are interested in learning to apply the science of behavior change to improve their personal wellbeing.
Health Behavior Change: From Evidence to ActionYale University
About this Course
What you will learn
Identify social, behavioral, and psychological factors that influence health and health care.
Inform clinical care, public health programs, and health policy through results of empirical studies.
Utilize best practices from clinical psychology and public health to make informed health decisions and to optimize health behaviors.
Apply theory, methods, and research results in the social and behavioral sciences to public health practice and policy.
Skills you will gain
- health practices
- behavioral psychology
- Public Health
- Mental Health
- health psychology
Offered by
Yale University
For more than 300 years, Yale University has inspired the minds that inspire the world. Based in New Haven, Connecticut, Yale brings people and ideas together for positive impact around the globe. A research university that focuses on students and encourages learning as an essential way of life, Yale is a place for connection, creativity, and innovation among cultures and across disciplines.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the course
How do we define health? What social and behavioral factors contribute to health outcomes? How can we apply some of the key theories of behavior change to improve our nutritional, physical, and mental health?
Nutrition Part 1
How does our diet affect our health? What are some effective interventions for improving our dietary choices?
Nutrition Part 2
How do we define obesity? What role does personal responsibility play in nutritional health? How does food marketing affect our dietary choices?
Physical Activity Part 1
What are the health benefits of exercise? Why is it difficult to measure physical activity levels? How can we encourage more active lifestyles?
Reviews
- 5 stars85.77%
- 4 stars10.56%
- 3 stars1.62%
- 2 stars1.62%
- 1 star0.40%
TOP REVIEWS FROM HEALTH BEHAVIOR CHANGE: FROM EVIDENCE TO ACTION
Amazing Course. Very organized, evidence-based findings and practical application. I recommend this course to anyone interested in Behavior Change.
The course was very useful and helped me set, plan and work towards my personal physical and mental health goals as well as share the learning with my colleagues at work. Thank you Dr. White!
Excellent course! Professor White is a great lecturer and provides invaluable tools and resources that are applicable to my day-to-day life.
I think the graphics that shown should be newer than 2009.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.