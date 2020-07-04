KK
Jan 17, 2022
The course was very useful and helped me set, plan and work towards my personal physical and mental health goals as well as share the learning with my colleagues at work. Thank you Dr. White!
BA
Aug 2, 2020
It was a wonderful experience. Thanks again for introducing this course. I will look forward for more, especially, health behavior practice in children and young adults.
By Keiko L•
Jul 3, 2020
This was most effective and important course I ever taken. I'm very lucky to have this opportunity and it will be in my brain to activate to bring better future for all the people around me. Thank you for letting me take this course free. I really appreciated.
By aleen f•
Jul 18, 2020
I've never completed a course like this before (remote instruction) and I cannot express how great the instructor was and the overall content of the material. I am looking forward to share my learning to my co-workers as well as friends. Thank you!
By Deleted A•
Jul 18, 2020
I am interested in Public Health so I decided to take this course. Not only this course is a great introduction to public health, it also thought me the importance of taking care of myself and ways on how to educate others through health behavior change. I appreciate Professor White for inviting her students in the weekly discussions. The lessons became more engaging and interesting because the students share their own views, opinions, and experiences in their life and in the public health field. Thank you, Professor White and Yale School of Public Health!
By Vanessa M•
May 13, 2020
I was impressed with the course. I enjoyed hearing the experience and opinions of other students
By Carolyn T•
May 22, 2020
I enjoyed the lectures by Dr. Marney White and the contributions of the students
By Achyut S•
Aug 3, 2020
By Varsha V N•
Jul 10, 2020
I loved the course as it was very friendly and I could find myself being constantly engaged in the course. The involvement of students and their perspectives have helped the students who take this course to also find answers to the small questions that arise in our minds. A big thanks to Prof. Marney White for her lectures and lessons that has helped me understand different mental health issues and other issues like diet, nutrition and physical activity much better. Thank you for this course, I am very happy to have pursued it.
Varsha. V. Nair
By Joshua B•
May 16, 2020
Interactive and Informative. It helps you take into account your own health behaviors throughout the course so you can begin to see the benefits and challenges facing the community. I love the focus on prevention and healthy behaviors to avoid disease or improve health outcomes for those with a disease. Highly recommended for anyone!
By Jason W•
Apr 22, 2020
I enjoyed this. Dr. White was engaging and modules were separated in a way that was easy to follow and digest. It was a nice introduction in to how we push the needle in changing the health behaviours of society (and validating to hear that it's not the simplest of tasks).
By Kimberly R•
Nov 9, 2020
The format of this class did not appeal to me like the other Coursera courses I have taken. There were many times when a slide was shown to the two on-screen participating students but it was too small in the distance for me to see. Sometimes a full-screen shot of the slide was shown but there were many times it was not. I would have enjoyed it more if the instructor was speaking directly "to me", showing me the slide instead of the way it was formatted. I often felt like I was an observer of someone else taking the course versus an actual participant.
By Abigail P•
Jan 26, 2021
This has been an inspiring course as so many have said. It has kept me intellectually engaged throughout, and has been my self study time alongside working in the healthcare industry. I have thoroughly enjoyed the participatory factor, it has been informative and life changing in some respects in terms of changing my perception towards my health, which can only be achieved through direct experience. I hope others will be able to replicate my success and the success from others, I have already seen a change in my partner who I live with; in implementing changes in nutrition activities for example; intermittent fasting - eating after 12pm and before 8pm. I have also thoroughly enjoyed the student-lecturer interaction and found the relationships rewarding to observe, and it has helped me identify with being a student again which I have greatly missed. And consider the importance of participation and sharing of thoughts. Thank you
By Rebecca C•
Jun 5, 2020
This was an excellent class. The material was well taught and the discussion forums were a great way to complete assignments. I would highly recommend this course as it is filled with lots of great information about improving your mental and physical health.
By Regina V•
May 6, 2021
Dr. Marney White is so kind and informative! I learned so much that I was actually able to work into my daily life. I constantly think differently now and I am so so grateful I took this class.
By BSPSY I J C Y•
Jun 23, 2021
I find this course really interesting and I had more reflections and lessons that will apply for self to other people around us. Thank you for having this course.
By ARMIE J A•
Jul 19, 2020
Thanks for motivating me to become a healthier version of myself. ❤️
By Andrew J•
Jul 22, 2020
It was very nice and appreciative.
By Jacqueline J•
Jun 28, 2020
I thoroughly enjoyed the course.
By MARCOS P D S G•
Jun 16, 2020
Excellent course!!
By Elaina A d S•
May 31, 2020
Very interesting, dynamic and motivational.
By Evelyn E•
Nov 16, 2020
This course is very well organized and presented. My participation in efforts to change my own health behaviors was enormously informative. The experience of goal setting, application of techniques to track and make change happen, and review with peers taught me more than just listening to or reading the information I was supposed to learn. Marney White should be commended for her efforts to not only put this course together but also making it very accessible. She then takes the class one step further and has student become part of a study on the impact of the class itself. Thanks for all the work and support.
By EVELYN V•
Jun 1, 2021
It really helped me to understand how to make change and stick with it my goals. I must say it was a bit hard trying to follow through but it made happen. This also help me with other courses I signed up for a during this course. Thank you much I will continue to implement this in my future.
By Anwesha P•
Sep 21, 2020
It had been an enriching learning experience for me throughout this course.It helped me attain my health goal in all the three domains of nutrition, physical activity and mental health and boosted my confidence.Consistency is the key to everything is what i believe.Thank you.
By Maria S•
Nov 11, 2020
I really enjoyed this course. I thought the instructor was very knowledgeable and I really liked her teaching style. I also like the pace of the course. I was left with a lot of things to think about in my own life and then I deal with patients in my job. Thank you.
By Laurentia A•
Jul 6, 2021
It's a rather long course but I guess to build a habit you indeed need more time to get used to it. I like how there was hypothesis to compare to the result and how it is easily implemented to my own goals on the 3 aspects. Thank you!
By Marvin D•
Nov 5, 2020
Thank you so much Dr. Marne for this course! This is crucially relevant especially during this pandemic. I will try my best to apply the knowledge for the betterment of my living. More power and stay healthy!