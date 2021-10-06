About this Course

Course 3 of 3 in the
Abnormal Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Fundamental principles of behavior change

  • How those principles are applied in evidence-based psychotherapeutic interventions

Course 3 of 3 in the
Abnormal Psychology Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Wesleyan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

3 hours to complete

Behaviorism in Historical Context

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 49 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Motivational Interviewing

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 36 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

What to Change?

3 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Re-evaluating and Maintaining Gains

2 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz

About the Abnormal Psychology Specialization

Abnormal Psychology

